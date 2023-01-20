Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
David Crosby New Music 2023: Posthumous Album by Byrds and Crosby, Stills, and Nash Dropping After Singer's Death?
Before he died, David Crosby was working on new music and planning a tour. Could his unfinished album become a posthumous offering? We have to wait and see. The rock legend died on January 18 at the age of 81 after a "long illness." He was a founding member of...
musictimes.com
David Crosby Once Hated the Punk Rock Genre; Singer’s Old Tweets Resurface Amid Death
It's been a few days since David Crosby passed away and many fans are still paying tribute and remembering him on different platforms of social media. However, since his name has been making rounds, there have been several tweets of him from the past that resurfaced where he seemed to have criticized another genre.
musictimes.com
David Crosby Heartbreak: Singer Admitted He Still Loved THIS Person Before His Death
David Crosby once said he still loved his ex-girlfriend, who is actually a renowned singer. Crosby's past drug use resurfaced after his recent passing. His wife, Jan Dance, confirmed his death in a statement to Variety, saying the singer died Wednesday night. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and...
musictimes.com
David Crosby 'Was Not Dying': Singer Working on Summer Tour, New Album Until the Week He Died
David Crosby may have suffered from an illness prior to his death, but his collaborators can attest to how hardworking he was because the legendary singer was reportedly planning to go on a major tour this summer and even working on a new album until the week he passed away.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley 'Real' Cause of Death? Close Pal Believes THIS Contributed To Her Demise
Recently, a close friend of Lisa Marie Presley disclosed what she believes to be the real cause of her death. The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, thinks that her lifelong friend passed away in 2020 from a shattered heart following the untimely passing of her son, Benjamin Keough. I think...
Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child
When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
musictimes.com
Britney Spears' Controversial Behavior Examined By Fans, Wild Theories Revisited
Britney Spears was ultimately released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship over a year ago. The "Baby One More Time" singer has welcomed her newfound independence and capacity for unrestricted expression on her social media platforms since November 2021. Britney has always pushed the boundaries on Instagram, posting anything from almost-naked...
Man's family threatens not to attend his wedding because it's set on his brother's "divorce anniversary" date
Apparently, one man's family is against him for setting his wedding date on the anniversary of the day his brother got separated from his wife, even though they call it his divorce anniversary. They feel that it is insensitive and disrespectful, but the man says that he and his fiancée have already made all of the arrangements for the date. He explains the situation in a Reddit post.
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart Relationship a Publicity Stunt? Stars Received Mixed Reactions Amid Dating Rumors
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart have been making headlines over the past week as they were rumored to be dating. The former Disney star has since broken her silence and clarified her true relationship status, but fans weren't convinced after she was spotted doing a shocking thing with the DJ.
musictimes.com
Did Ozzy Osbourne Bite REAL Bat During 1982 Tour? Shocking Turn of Events Finally Revealed
More details about Ozzy Osbourne's bat-biting incident have been revealed decades after it happened. On Jan. 20, 1982, Osbourne shocked his fans when he bit a bat during his Diary of a Madman Tour at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, now Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center. At that time, a fan threw a bat on stage, and he thought it was a fake rubber bat.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift's Eating Disorder: Lady Gaga Priaises Pop Star for Opening Up About Sensitive Topic
Lady Gaga sang praises for Taylor Swift as she called her "really brave" when she opened up about her eating disorder. In 2020, Swift released her hit documentary, "Miss Americana." Its content continues to go viral due to the singer's inspiring story and messages to her fans. Most recently, a...
musictimes.com
Dolly Parton NEW Album: Country Legend Collaborating With Cher on Upcoming Project?
Dolly Parton's career continue to thrive despite being in the industry for decades and it appears that she will be collaborating with more musicians on her upcoming rock album as she revealed in a recent interview. The country legend recently appeared on "The Rachel Ray Show" to promote her limited-edition...
musictimes.com
Drake Stops Mid-Concert After Fan Fell To Balcony From 2nd Floor: Was Somebody Injured?
After a fan went from the second-floor balcony during his New York City performance, Canadian rapper Drake allegedly stopped rapping. The horrific occurrence occurred on Sunday night at the 36-year-concert old's at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, according to a Twitter video provided by HipHopTies. An unknown male fan fell...
musictimes.com
Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Expected To Debut at Hot 100 #1, Trumps SZA's Kill Bill' Hopes?
Miley Cyrus is staging her biggest chart comeback ever with her latest new single, "Flowers." The track is the lead single of her upcoming new album, which will be released this March - "Endless Summer Vacation." "Endless Summer Vacation," Miley Cyrus' latest album, marks her first project from her new...
musictimes.com
Miley Cyrus' Sister Brandi On 'Flowers' Fan Theories: 'Was That On Purpose?'
Miley Cyrus entered a new era in her career, and everyone is loving it-after all, it was thanks to her sneakiness that she is now back on top of the music charts. The "Wrecking Ball" singer dropped "Flowers" last Jan. 13, which also happens to be the birthday of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. This move along has spurred fans into overdrive, churning out as many theories as they could.
musictimes.com
Liza Minnelli Now 2023: Singer's Health, Net Worth, Current Status Explored
Liza Minnelli remains one of the most accomplished singers in the US, grabbing the legendary title EGOT since she started her career. But how is she now?. In the past years, Minnelli has been keeping a low-key life that her fans are now asking where she is now. Her last movie was in 2019, when she had a cameo appearance in "Halston." Her last theatre play, on the other, was in "Liza & Alan" in 2013.
musictimes.com
Why is Lewis Capaldi Twitching? Sheds Light on Shocking Health Diagnosis [WATCH]
Fans are expressing worry after seeing Lewis Capaldi "twitch" during his performance in Liverpool last week. A video of the "Somebody You Loved" hitmaker is making rounds on social media, especially on TikTok, after he was snapped twitching during one of his performances. According to NME, the singer was on...
musictimes.com
James Hetfield Reveals True Meaning of Metallica's New Song 'Screaming Suicide'
Metallica's James Hetfield confirmed the true meaning of their upcoming LP's song, "Screaming Suicide." One of the biggest rock bands in history is set to come back with its 11th studio album, "72 Seasons." Confirmed on Nov. 28 through the single "Lux Æterna," Metallica has been hyping fans about the album as it revealed that the band would release its full version on April 14 through Blackened Recordings.
musictimes.com
Jon Hill Cause of Death Revealed: Drummer and Jaclyn Hill's Ex Died Days Before 34th Birthday
Just a few days before turning 34, Jon Hill, the ex-husband of YouTuber and beauty blogger Jaclyn Hill, passed away on August 10, 2022. A spokesman from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner claimed that the time it would take for autopsy findings to be available was "months."
