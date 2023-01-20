ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
musictimes.com

David Crosby Once Hated the Punk Rock Genre; Singer’s Old Tweets Resurface Amid Death

It's been a few days since David Crosby passed away and many fans are still paying tribute and remembering him on different platforms of social media. However, since his name has been making rounds, there have been several tweets of him from the past that resurfaced where he seemed to have criticized another genre.
musictimes.com

David Crosby Heartbreak: Singer Admitted He Still Loved THIS Person Before His Death

David Crosby once said he still loved his ex-girlfriend, who is actually a renowned singer. Crosby's past drug use resurfaced after his recent passing. His wife, Jan Dance, confirmed his death in a statement to Variety, saying the singer died Wednesday night. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and...
Ingram Atkinson

Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child

When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
musictimes.com

Britney Spears' Controversial Behavior Examined By Fans, Wild Theories Revisited

Britney Spears was ultimately released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship over a year ago. The "Baby One More Time" singer has welcomed her newfound independence and capacity for unrestricted expression on her social media platforms since November 2021. Britney has always pushed the boundaries on Instagram, posting anything from almost-naked...
Amarie M.

Man's family threatens not to attend his wedding because it's set on his brother's "divorce anniversary" date

Apparently, one man's family is against him for setting his wedding date on the anniversary of the day his brother got separated from his wife, even though they call it his divorce anniversary. They feel that it is insensitive and disrespectful, but the man says that he and his fiancée have already made all of the arrangements for the date. He explains the situation in a Reddit post.
musictimes.com

Did Ozzy Osbourne Bite REAL Bat During 1982 Tour? Shocking Turn of Events Finally Revealed

More details about Ozzy Osbourne's bat-biting incident have been revealed decades after it happened. On Jan. 20, 1982, Osbourne shocked his fans when he bit a bat during his Diary of a Madman Tour at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, now Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center. At that time, a fan threw a bat on stage, and he thought it was a fake rubber bat.
musictimes.com

Dolly Parton NEW Album: Country Legend Collaborating With Cher on Upcoming Project?

Dolly Parton's career continue to thrive despite being in the industry for decades and it appears that she will be collaborating with more musicians on her upcoming rock album as she revealed in a recent interview. The country legend recently appeared on "The Rachel Ray Show" to promote her limited-edition...
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Expected To Debut at Hot 100 #1, Trumps SZA's Kill Bill' Hopes?

Miley Cyrus is staging her biggest chart comeback ever with her latest new single, "Flowers." The track is the lead single of her upcoming new album, which will be released this March - "Endless Summer Vacation." "Endless Summer Vacation," Miley Cyrus' latest album, marks her first project from her new...
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus' Sister Brandi On 'Flowers' Fan Theories: 'Was That On Purpose?'

Miley Cyrus entered a new era in her career, and everyone is loving it-after all, it was thanks to her sneakiness that she is now back on top of the music charts. The "Wrecking Ball" singer dropped "Flowers" last Jan. 13, which also happens to be the birthday of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. This move along has spurred fans into overdrive, churning out as many theories as they could.
musictimes.com

Liza Minnelli Now 2023: Singer's Health, Net Worth, Current Status Explored

Liza Minnelli remains one of the most accomplished singers in the US, grabbing the legendary title EGOT since she started her career. But how is she now?. In the past years, Minnelli has been keeping a low-key life that her fans are now asking where she is now. Her last movie was in 2019, when she had a cameo appearance in "Halston." Her last theatre play, on the other, was in "Liza & Alan" in 2013.
musictimes.com

Why is Lewis Capaldi Twitching? Sheds Light on Shocking Health Diagnosis [WATCH]

Fans are expressing worry after seeing Lewis Capaldi "twitch" during his performance in Liverpool last week. A video of the "Somebody You Loved" hitmaker is making rounds on social media, especially on TikTok, after he was snapped twitching during one of his performances. According to NME, the singer was on...
musictimes.com

James Hetfield Reveals True Meaning of Metallica's New Song 'Screaming Suicide'

Metallica's James Hetfield confirmed the true meaning of their upcoming LP's song, "Screaming Suicide." One of the biggest rock bands in history is set to come back with its 11th studio album, "72 Seasons." Confirmed on Nov. 28 through the single "Lux Æterna," Metallica has been hyping fans about the album as it revealed that the band would release its full version on April 14 through Blackened Recordings.

