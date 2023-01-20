ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Comments / 5

PappaSmif420
3d ago

well they got fed and now have a bed. good for them. if I became homeless again id do all types of petty crime to just stay warm get food.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Woman Arrested After Car Fire, Gun Incident In Claypool

A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a Monday morning incident involving a car fire and a shotgun in Claypool. At approximately 9:03 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Claypool Fire Department, were dispatched to 3267 W. Hill Lake Road in reference to a care fire near a residence.
CLAYPOOL, IN
WANE-TV

Steuben County police arrest suspect in reported child molesting

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has made an arrest in connection to a reported child molesting that took place in April 2022. On Monday, the SCSO arrested 34-year-old Kevin A. Lambos of Jonesville, Michigan, following an interview with detectives. The arrest comes...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Woman arrested following car fire, standoff

WARSAW — A woman was arrested after police and fire responded to a car fire south of Claypool Monday morning. Kosciusko County Deputies along with Claypool Fire responded to a report of a fire at 3267 W. Hill Lake Road where they found the vehicle fully engulfed. The incident...
CLAYPOOL, IN
WNDU

Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Police see uptick in robberies

The South Bend Police Department is urging you to watch out following a rise in robberies over the weekend. From Saturday night to Monday morning, there have been seven robberies reported all over the city. Police say to help stay safe you should always be mindful of your surroundings, walk...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Fulton County Police investigating armed robbery at Kewanna gas station

KEWANNA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Fulton County need your help as they continue to investigate an armed robbery at a gas station on Saturday night in Kewanna. Police were called just before 8:25 p.m. to the Country Mark gas station on N. Troutman Street. They say a man armed with a handgun went into the store and demanded money.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Benton Harbor night resulted in the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun Thursday. According to authorities, the traffic stop was initiated after police saw an “illegal substance transaction.” The traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun, 65 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 500 illegally possessed prescription pills.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Man returns $5000 he was accidentally given at an area McDonald’s

Chances are you’ve had a fast-food order messed up before, but not like this. It wasn’t a forgotten order of fries or the wrong toppings on a burger. A viral video shows a man doing the right thing after his order at an Elkhart McDonald’s was handed to him with another bag containing $5,000 cash.
ELKHART, IN
963xke.com

Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of Mishawaka woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a months-long investigation has ended with a Mishawaka woman facing drug charges. After a search of the 49-year-old woman’s residence, police seized a gun, meth, pills, and other drug-related items. Police say that Linda McAfee was arrested Friday and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Police identify driver in deadly crash on Douglas Road

Mishawaka, Ind. — UPDATE: Mishawaka Police have identified the driver in Sunday's deadly crash on Douglas Road. Officials say 43-year-old Karl Singleton was driving between Fir Road and the railroad crossing near Capital Avenue. For an unknown reason, police say he drove off the road, hitting a fire hydrant...
95.3 MNC

Police in Michigan City investigating child’s death

Michigan City Police are investigating the death of a child. Police were called around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to a home in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City where they found the child unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued while the child was rushed...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy