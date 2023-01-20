MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing police-involved activity that has recently taken place in the Township. An individual wanted by the Burlington County Sheriff's Department was arrested by the MLPD on Wednesday, January 18 after Mount Laurel officers conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Route 38 and Martin's Liquors. The driver of the car was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. On Tuesday, January 17, Mount Laurel police officers arrested another individual who was wanted by the Burlington County Sheriff's Department. The suspect was observed when officers were on foot patrol in the area of 1111 Route 73 North. The individual was arrested and transported to the Burlington County Jail. Mount Laurel Police charged an individual for shoplifting after officers responded to Target on Centerton Road on Saturday, January 14. The suspect fled the store on foot and entered a black Ford F-150 after allegedly stealing $500 worth of merchandise. The individual was able to be identified and was found to be a wanted person for another shoplifting incident. Criminal complaints were filed against the suspect.

