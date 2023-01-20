Hello World! Welcome Friends! If you’re unfamiliar with an angle iron, then you may be surprised to discover that it’s not at all made from iron. It’s usually made of galvanized steel and there are two versions of this tool, equal and unequal. They come in a wide range of sizes and thicknesses, so they have thousands of applications. They’re used just as much in homes as they are in skyscrapers. It’s impossible to explain all of the ways a good angle iron can be used, but we’ll cover some of their more common uses.

1 DAY AGO