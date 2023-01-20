South Plainfield's Altamirano Win Girls GMC Wrestling Title

EDISON, NJ - Eva Altamirano was all smiles after taking home a gold medal at the girls wrestling Greater Middlesex Conference Championships on Monday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Edison.

The South Plainfield High School sophomore placed first at 132 pounds and stood atop the podium as the first female GMC champ for the Tigers. Altamirano took second a year ago in the same weight class.

“Eva is all smiles most of the time with anything she is doing, but she was happy she went out and got the job done,” South Plainfield coach Steve Johnston said. “Eva is the first girl in South Plainfield to win a girls GMC title. We are very proud of her. It was a minor goal of hers after finishing second last year and something she really wanted to accomplish. As far as what impressed us, it is her resilience and determination. She has very good technique and loves to compete.”

Altamirano was the top seed in the bracket and earned a first round bye. She won by pin the rest of the way. Altamirano defeated South River’s Alexa Yong Yow in 1:59 in the quarterfinals, and then Mariana DeLaHoz of St. Thomas Aquinas in the semifinals in only 35 seconds.

In the final, she took down Old Bridge’s Jenna Magrino in 3:46. Altamirano also beat Magrino by pin earlier in January at the Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Classic.

And while Altamirano is a county champion, the job’s not finished.

“This isn't her ultimate goal; she wants to be a State Champion and knows this is just another stepping stone on her way to accomplishing that,” Johnston said.

For the season, Altamirano is 15-3. Only one win hasn’t come by fall.

“We are excited to still have her with us for a couple more years,” Johnston said. “I think Eva has matured a lot mentally and doesn't let the nerves get to her anymore. She has increased her ability to score and attack from her feet, improved her top game tremendously, and has the ability to get out from bottom against anyone. Overall, and maybe most importantly, she is much more confident.”

Next on the agenda for Altamirano is improving in practice and preparing for the state tournament part of the season. It is unclear right now if she will wrestle in any other remaining team dual matches.

Girls regionals take place on Feb. 19 with the state championships on Feb. 26. Altamirano took sixth place last winter overall in New Jersey.

The boys GMC Championships run from Jan. 27-28 at Piscataway. State team sections begin on Feb. 6.

