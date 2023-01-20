ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plainfield, NJ

South Plainfield's Altamirano Win Girls GMC Wrestling Title

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

EDISON, NJ - Eva Altamirano was all smiles after taking home a gold medal at the girls wrestling Greater Middlesex Conference Championships on Monday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Edison.

The South Plainfield High School sophomore placed first at 132 pounds and stood atop the podium as the first female GMC champ for the Tigers. Altamirano took second a year ago in the same weight class.

“Eva is all smiles most of the time with anything she is doing, but she was happy she went out and got the job done,” South Plainfield coach Steve Johnston said. “Eva is the first girl in South Plainfield to win a girls GMC title. We are very proud of her. It was a minor goal of hers after finishing second last year and something she really wanted to accomplish. As far as what impressed us, it is her resilience and determination. She has very good technique and loves to compete.”

Altamirano was the top seed in the bracket and earned a first round bye. She won by pin the rest of the way. Altamirano defeated South River’s Alexa Yong Yow in 1:59 in the quarterfinals, and then Mariana DeLaHoz of St. Thomas Aquinas in the semifinals in only 35 seconds.

In the final, she took down Old Bridge’s Jenna Magrino in 3:46. Altamirano also beat Magrino by pin earlier in January at the Elizabeth Lady Minutemen Classic.

And while Altamirano is a county champion, the job’s not finished.

“This isn't her ultimate goal; she wants to be a State Champion and knows this is just another stepping stone on her way to accomplishing that,” Johnston said.

For the season, Altamirano is 15-3. Only one win hasn’t come by fall.

“We are excited to still have her with us for a couple more years,” Johnston said. “I think Eva has matured a lot mentally and doesn't let the nerves get to her anymore. She has increased her ability to score and attack from her feet, improved her top game tremendously, and has the ability to get out from bottom against anyone. Overall, and maybe most importantly, she is much more confident.”

Next on the agenda for Altamirano is improving in practice and preparing for the state tournament part of the season. It is unclear right now if she will wrestle in any other remaining team dual matches.

Girls regionals take place on Feb. 19 with the state championships on Feb. 26. Altamirano took sixth place last winter overall in New Jersey.

The boys GMC Championships run from Jan. 27-28 at Piscataway. State team sections begin on Feb. 6.

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnSDK_0kMHJ0B000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

SP Youth Wrestling: NJ Youth State Wrestling Qualifiers, Nicky Teal takes 1st, SP adds 4 more

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four more SP Youth Wrestlers punched their tickets to the USAWNJ Scholastic Wrestling State Tournament that will take place at the Cure Arena in Trenton, on March 11th and 12th.  This Weekend's Qualfiier was held in West Orange.  In order to punch your ticket to the State Tournament you have to place in the Top 3 of your Bracket for Weight/Division.  South Plainfield now has seven wrestlers qualified with five more qualifiers remaining, so we're sure to see that number rise!     Nicky Teal 4th Grader ran the table in his bracket, winning all 3 Matches to punch...
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

SPHS Indoor Track Wins Girls Blue Division at GMC Championships

TOMS RIVER, NJ - They did it again. The South Plainfield High School girls indoor track team won the Blue Division title at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships on Saturday at the Bennett Complex in Toms River. The title is the fifth in a row for the girls. SPHS coach Chris Fish called them “ferocious felines” in a post sent to TAPinto South Plainfield. Gianna Penyak and Ashlynn Lehman finished fifth and sixth place overall, respectively, in the 3,200-meter race. Penyak finished in 12:43.45 while Lehman crossed the line in 12:50.06. “Gianna saw that there were seven  laps left and took off from the...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS SWIMMING RECAP: Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Recap – Phillipsburg’s Drake named co-MVP

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School senior swimmer Jack Drake, named one of the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex championship meets co-MVPs, set meet records in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races to lead the Stateliner boys to a third place finish on Saturday at the Phillipsburg Elementary School pool. Pope John came in first place and North Hunterdon overcame P’burg in the final singles event to take second place in the 13-team event. Highlighting the girls meet for the Stateliners, which also featured 13 teams, Maddy Baylor came in second place in the 100-breaststroke in 1:26.35, Ella Burkes placed third in the 100-backstroke in a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Boys and Girls Basketball Teams Each Receive No. 3 Seed for 2023 Morris County Tournament

CHATHAM, NJ -- Both the Chatham boys and girls basketball team were seeded No. 3 in respective Morris County Tournament brackets. Both teams will await the winner of preliminary round games. Each Cougar team last won the MCT in 2018. The Chatham boys (11-2), winner of 10 straight, were seeded behind No. 1 West Morris (14-2) and No. 2 Delbarton (10-3), the defending MCT champion. The Cougars are set to meet the winner of the Mount Olive-Roxbury preliminary game. The Chatham girls (10-7) were seeded behind No. 1 Morris Catholic (14-3), the defending champion and No. 2 Montville (11-2). The Cougars will meet the winner of the Villa Walsh-Morris Hills preliminary game. In the 2018 MCT finals won by Chatham, the boys defeated Delbarton, 47-41 and the girls topped Morristown, 40-31. Boys Bracket for 2023 Morris County Tournament Girls Bracket for 2023 Morris County Tournament
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kira Pipkins Becomes First in State History to Eclipse 100 Career Wrestling Wins, and Earns O.W. at BCWCA; Bloomfield's Reno Prochilo also Garners Gold, and Records her 9th Straight Pin

It was not only a good day for Bloomfield High girls wrestling, it was also a monumental occasion. Three-time NJSIAA champion Kira Pipkins became the first female wrestler in New Jersey high school history to win 100 career matches, when she accomplished the feat at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association (BCWCA) Tournament, on Jan. 22, at Rockland Community College, in Suffern, N.Y. Pipkins, who hopes to become the first female in state history to win four straight NJSIAA titles, this coming March, defeated Liliana Zaku-Ramos of Newton/Kittatinny, 4-1, in the 126-pound championship bout.  Pipkins was also named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler, after a...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Wrestling Volunteer Ed Spatola Wins Prestigious Union County Award

RAHWAY, NJ — Anyone who knows anything about Rahway wrestling, whether at the recreation level or in the public schools all the way to the high school varsity team, knows Edward Spatola. TAPinto Rahway actually just mentioned him in an article it published about the town's recreation program, writing, "Ed Spatola, who seems to be everywhere that something Rahway Wrestling-related is happening, also assists and referees home matches." He has been mentoring the young people of the community for decades and always on a volunteer basis. He's never taken a dime. His quiet, consistent approach can often fall under the radar. But not anymore....
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Championship Efforts for Bloomfield High Winter Track Team at Essex County Relays include Gold Medals for Cristian Armstrong, Zaire LaRue, Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, Catherine Parelli, Rylie Sayers, and Valerie Refuse

The Bloomfield Bengals winter track and field teams put up an impressive showing at the Essex County Relay championships, on Jan. 21, on Staten Island. The boys team was fueled by seniors Cristian Armstrong and Zaire LaRue, who captured the high jump relay crown. According to BHS head coach Terry Iavarone, Armstrong and LaRue were competing in their first-ever winter track and field competition. Previously, the duo participated in basketball. "Cristian, the sole male captain on the team, led by example, having the best jump in Essex County and clearing a height of 6'0"," said Iavarone. "Zaire followed suit, with an impressive 5'10" jump, good for...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Park Wrestling Show Up Big at the Union County Tournament

Union, NJ - The Union County Wrestling Tournament was held at Kean College on January 21. Sixteen schools participated in the tournament represented 14 weight classes. Roselle Park finished 4th overall, while three Park athletes won their weight class in the final round and were crowned champions of Union County. The following Park wrestlers won their weight class: Matthew Griffin pinned Henrique Ribeiro from Governor Livingston in 1:03 to win the 120 weight class. In addition to being champion, Griffin was presented with the 2023 Union County Most Outstanding Wrestler award. Mayson Harms won by decision (6-4) over Christian Gioia from Governor Livingston to win the 144 weight class. Kevin Osorio pinned Conor Reid from Elizabeth in 0:16 to win the 285 weight class. Congratulation to the Roselle Park Wrestling program for a great tournament!
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Three Wrestlers Win DIvision Titles At Bergen County Championships

SUFFERN, NY -   Three local wrestlers captured Division Titles at the George Jockish Bergen County Coaches Wrestling Championships held at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY.  The tournament, which had previously held earlier in the year and at Hackensack High School, has a new format this year. Under the new format, public school wrestlers will be broken into four groups on Saturday based on enrollment. The top three in each bracket will advance, along with four private school qualifiers, to a 16-man bracket on Sunday in the Tournament of Champions. Hasbrouck Heights wrestled in Division D, for the smallest schools, while...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Boys Basketball Win Streak Stopped by South River

SOUTH RIVER, NJ - The Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team's seven game winning streak was stopped by South River High School on Friday night. South River defeated the Chargers 73-51. The Rams took a 36-28 lead into the halftime break and kept Spotswood to just six points in the third quarter.  Spotswood's offense was led by Kiye Walker and Daniel Yarus. Walker dropped a dozen points and pulled down seven rebounds. Yarus put up 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Casey Cumiskey scored nine for the Chargers. Matthew Rios and Rion Ahmetaj added five apiece. Albion Ahmetaj had four...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Glen Ridge High Athletics Should be Back in Action Soon

GLEN RIDGE, NJ-- Sadly, the Glen Ridge High community has had to deal with a tragedy which involved the passing of a student, as well as injuries to other students, from a car accident, on Jan. 15. With that, the Ridger athletic teams did not compete this past week. The teams should all be back to its respective venues by Jan. 24. This winter, the GR squads have done well so far. The girls' basketball team will take a 13-0 record (8-0 in conference play) into a game at Millburn, on Jan. 24, starting at 4 p.m. The Ridgers have, obviously, played well and...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Parsippany Students Make Centenary University Dean's List

HACKETTSTOWN,NJ - Two Parsippany students are among those recognized among Dean's List achievers at Centenary University.  Madison P. Miller and Jameson Snyder both received these honors for this past semester. Centenary University President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. Morris County residents who earned Dean’s List honors are: Budd Lake—Victoria A. Andrews, Isabelle M. Weisman Butler—Chloe N. Wright Chester—William D. Boothe Denville—Matthew B. Defranco, Nicole Leonard East Hanover—Jenna N. Glinko Flanders—Constanza D. Giaquinto, Courtney E. Kastl, Alexis Schumacher Landing—Carlos F....
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Student Named to Centenary University Dean's List

MORRISTOWN, NJ — Anna R. Stein has made the Dean's List at Centenary Univeristy for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. Other Morris County students include: Budd Lake—Victoria A. Andrews, Isabelle M. Weisman Butler—Chloe N. Wright Chester—William D. Boothe Denville—Matthew B. Defranco, Nicole Leonard East Hanover—Jenna N. Glinko Flanders—Constanza D. Giaquinto, Courtney E. Kastl, Alexis Schumacher Landing—Carlos F. Burbano, Jayden E. Pennella, Ciara J. Rodriguez Ledgewood—Jessica T. Mound Lincoln Park—Devin Gibbs Long Valley—Alexander Collins, Erica E. Gallo, Morgan E. Garner, Wesley D. Mercer, Andrew Mount, Nicolas Z. Radovanic Mendham—Emma T. Norton, Jamie E. Rowe Morristown—Anna R. Stein Mount Arlington—Melanie F. Flynn, Madisyn P. Rojas Parsippany—Madison P. Miller, Jameson Snyder Randolph—Justin A. Carlucci, Sara G. Fusco, Sarah B. Halpern, Ashley L. Johnson, Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Jessica Sands, Sofia M. Slaman Riverdale—Kayla Sampong Rockaway—Scarlett Barbosa, Justin Meidling, Joseph D. Porretta Succasunna—Sedem A. Atadja, Matthew W. Becker, Antonia Cacopardo, Giulianna E. Falquez, Gregory J. Somjen Wharton—Zachary J. Orr  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two-Time Giant Superbowl Champ to Sign Autographs at Central New Jersey Sports Card and Collectible Show

EDISON, NJ - Longtime Giants fans and lovers of sports memorabilia won't want to miss Central New Jersey Sports Card and Collectible Show's upcoming event on Saturday, January 28 at Middlesex College from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Two-time Giant Super Bowl champ Mark Bavaro will be signing autographs from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission to the sports card and collectible show is $3. Kids 12 and under are free. There will be more than 100 tables of sports cards and non-sports cards like Pokémon, Magic, the Gathering along with other popular collectible memorabilia. Bavaro will be signing autographs for $50. Price include JSA authentication. Inscriptions are $20.  Six tables are also available for interested vendors. Tables are $55 for one or two for $100. Interested vendors should email Rich Vogel at richmvogel@gmail.com for additional pricing and information. Middlesex College is located at 2600 Woodbridge Avenue. 
MIDDLESEX, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne Knights Fall to PCTI in County Hockey Tournament

WAYNE, NJ - The Wayne Knights hockey team consists of players from both Wayne Hills and Wayne Valley high schools. This team started their season strong, winning their first two games before going on a six game winning drought. Two more wins. That fourth win - and last before entering the county tournament - was a victory against Passaic County Tech. A rematch happened when the two met in the finals, and though the score was the same 3-2, this victory went to the Bulldogs. The Knight's record going into the tournament was four wins, two ties and seven losses, yet...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave, Rahway PD Says

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway Police Department issued a road closure advisory at 10:07 p.m. Due to a motor vehicle accident, avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave. in Rahway. Use an alternate route [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Week Ahead in Plainfield: Jan. 23-29

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Check out what's on TAP in Plainfield this week, including a job fair, a pop-up shop with local entrepreneurs, and a free family concert with the Plainfield Symphony. MONDAY The City Council meets at 7:00 p.m. at Plainfield Municipal Court, 325 Watchung Ave. Capacity is 56 persons; the meeting can also be viewed on the PCTV YouTube channel. Download the agenda here. Bowling: Vs. Union Catholic Regional High School at 4:00 p.m. Wrestling: Home match vs. Edison High School at 4:00 p.m. Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Plainfield Public Library, 800 Park Ave., in the Ann Louise Davis Room, 4:00 p.m....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mike Carter's Upcoming Induction into the Bloomfield High Hall of Fame Speaks Volumes of a Man, as Well as a Husband, Dad, Son, Coach, Uncle, Colleague and Friend

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- In Bloomfield, just the mention of the surname Carter invokes memories of good times, on the athletic venue, classroom and, most importantly, the household. And when you say Michael Carter, Sr., just stand back and get ready for the platitudes. Because they'll be long, and heartfelt.   Carter has been Bloomfield High's varsity football coach for the past 32 seasons, and has been a part of the pgoram's coaching staff for 36 years. He's an educator at Bloomfield High, his alma mater. He's been a loving husband and devoted dad to the five children his wife, Gerise and he, have raised.    He's also...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Notable Women of Ridgewood: Henrietta Hawes

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – Hawes Elementary School in Ridgewood is named for a woman who can only be described as a trailblazer. With a hand in everything from real estate to community service during her 68 years in the village, Henrietta Hawes did not just serve Ridgewood, she embodied it. Born Henrietta Houston on September 11, 1870, in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of railroad executive Theodore Houston. According to a September 1960 Ridgewood Herald feature written for her 90th birthday, Hawes’ first visit to Ridgewood was when she was seven and visited her grandparents, the Brinsmaids, in their home...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School Board Vote to End YMCA After-Care Angers Parents at BOE Meeting

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- In one of the most heated Scotch Plains-Fanwood Board of Education (BOE) meetings in recent memory, parents expressed their surprise and disapproval that the Board had decided to take the before- and after-care contract away from the YMCA, which has provided the service in Scotch Plains-Fanwood for more than 35 years. The vocal disapproval was as intense (if not more so) than other recent controversial BOE issues, including school closures due to COVID to start the 2020-2021 academic year, and the new sex curriculum.  The majority of attendees at the standing room only meeting believed that the...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy