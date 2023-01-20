ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First coordinated Portland regional homeless count is underway

All three counties in the Metro region are working together on the 2023 annual homeless count for the first time. The first Tricounty Point in Time count began Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 31. The goal is to locate and count all homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, including those living unsheltered, those in sheltered, and those doubled-up in the homes of other people.
Small School Report: Banks' Daevon Vereen is 'working' for his success; Valley 10 hoops; Westside Christian girls pull upset

Some athletes love the competition, some the challenge, others the camaraderie, but what Banks’ Daevon Vereen loves is the work — and the harder the better. “I just love working hard,” Vereen said. “No matter what it is, even cleaning my room. I work hard cleaning my room, work hard on the field, I work hard at school. I just love working hard because it makes me feel good about myself.”
