miamihurricanes.com
MBB Dominates Florida State, 86-63, in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team posted a resounding 23-point victory Tuesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, defeating Florida State, 86-63. Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack and fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong co-led No. 20/19 Miami (16-4, 7-3 ACC) with a game-high 18 points in the largest road win by either side in the history of the storied in-state rivalry. It also marked the largest home loss for the Seminoles since Dec. 5, 2012, and largest in ACC play since Jan. 22, 2005.
miamihurricanes.com
MBB Ranked No. 20/19 in National Polls
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team holds a top-25 ranking in both major polls for the seventh consecutive week, including a top-20 position in each for the fifth straight time. Miami (15-4, 6-3 ACC) places No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25...
miamihurricanes.com
Hurricanes Debut at No. 8 in Baseball America Top 25
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — With Opening Day 25 days away, the University of Miami baseball team picked up its fourth preseason top-25 ranking. The Miami Hurricanes were listed at No. 8 in Baseball America’s preseason poll, the publication announced Monday morning. Earlier in the offseason, the Hurricanes were...
earnthenecklace.com
Shelby Mac Leaving KAMC: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
Shelby Mac has been responsible for bringing all the latest daily weather updates to Lubbock residents. And she has done an excellent job considering the difficulty of the task. But now, Shelby Mac announced she is leaving KAMC News in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity. The news naturally surprised her viewers, who now want to know if she will remain in Lubbock. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her departure from KAMC News.
City addresses neighborhood trash dumping in Lubbock; up to $2K fine for those caught
One man in a central Lubbock neighborhood is tired of cleaning up after those dumping on a lot near his house. Philip Hogan said he has been keeping up with the vacant lot’s trash and overgrown foliage for years now, and according to the City, there is nothing he can do about it.
1 dead from injuries received at recent Phillips 66 Borger Complex fire
Officials with Phillips 66 confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that an Austin Industrial contractor injured in the incident earlier this month at the Phillips 66 Borger Complex has died from his injuries.
1 hospitalized after sledding accident Tuesday in Lubbock
EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of North Quaker Avenue.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock-area schools cancel as snow arrives on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-area schools canceling classes due to winter weather. Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes. Lubbock, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper have all canceled class. Snow arrives on the South Plains. A winter storm overnight has made today...
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
everythinglubbock.com
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Arrested by Police, Some With Various Serious Charges
We are almost done with January and are heading straight into February but there are some things you might have missed in local news. The first hurdle is that snow storm that is expected across Lubbock, I live out in the middle of nowhere with 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' and when it snows I lose the road. It's not because I drive like a granny but because its vast amounts of white untouched fields that I get confused, maybe some color could help.
Woman who lured former Estacado student to his death sentenced to prison
ST. LOUIS — A woman who lured a former star of a St. Louis-based reality TV show to a spot where he was killed was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Terica Ellis, 39, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andrew Montgomery Jr. Montgomery was a […]
Here’s How Much Snow Has Fallen Across Lubbock And Into The Panhandle
It's a snow day across Lubbock, the South Plains, and into the Panhandle. In many areas we have seen enough snow for kids to make snowmen, to have snowball fights, and we have seen more than enough snow to delay travel on the roads. Going into yesterday it was predicted...
Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes
Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
KCBD
Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. We are unable to confirm at this time if multiple units are indeed on fire,...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: January 23rd, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Chilly and breezy conditions are expected today with winds out of the southeast at 20 to 25 mph and temperatures reaching a high of 50 degrees, though much of the day will be spent in the 40s. Clouds will be on the increase as our storm system approaches, but precipitation will hold off during daylight hours.
Clerk ‘visibly shaken up’ in Yesway armed robbery, LPD report said
According to the police report in Lubbock, a robber came into the Yesway location while holding a firearm partially concealed in a shoulder bag.
KCBD
Man accused of threatening employees with knife during attempted robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - David Christenson, 36, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested in late October 2022. According to LPD, at 6:33 p.m. on October 28, 2022, officers responded to a civil disturbance at 2706 26th Street. Upon...
