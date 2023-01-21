ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

miamihurricanes.com

MBB Dominates Florida State, 86-63, in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team posted a resounding 23-point victory Tuesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, defeating Florida State, 86-63. Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack and fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong co-led No. 20/19 Miami (16-4, 7-3 ACC) with a game-high 18 points in the largest road win by either side in the history of the storied in-state rivalry. It also marked the largest home loss for the Seminoles since Dec. 5, 2012, and largest in ACC play since Jan. 22, 2005.
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamihurricanes.com

MBB Ranked No. 20/19 in National Polls

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team holds a top-25 ranking in both major polls for the seventh consecutive week, including a top-20 position in each for the fifth straight time. Miami (15-4, 6-3 ACC) places No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamihurricanes.com

Hurricanes Debut at No. 8 in Baseball America Top 25

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — With Opening Day 25 days away, the University of Miami baseball team picked up its fourth preseason top-25 ranking. The Miami Hurricanes were listed at No. 8 in Baseball America’s preseason poll, the publication announced Monday morning. Earlier in the offseason, the Hurricanes were...
CORAL GABLES, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Shelby Mac Leaving KAMC: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?

Shelby Mac has been responsible for bringing all the latest daily weather updates to Lubbock residents. And she has done an excellent job considering the difficulty of the task. But now, Shelby Mac announced she is leaving KAMC News in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity. The news naturally surprised her viewers, who now want to know if she will remain in Lubbock. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her departure from KAMC News.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Arrested by Police, Some With Various Serious Charges

We are almost done with January and are heading straight into February but there are some things you might have missed in local news. The first hurdle is that snow storm that is expected across Lubbock, I live out in the middle of nowhere with 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' and when it snows I lose the road. It's not because I drive like a granny but because its vast amounts of white untouched fields that I get confused, maybe some color could help.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes

Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. We are unable to confirm at this time if multiple units are indeed on fire,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: January 23rd, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Chilly and breezy conditions are expected today with winds out of the southeast at 20 to 25 mph and temperatures reaching a high of 50 degrees, though much of the day will be spent in the 40s. Clouds will be on the increase as our storm system approaches, but precipitation will hold off during daylight hours.
LUBBOCK, TX

