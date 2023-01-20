Read full article on original website
BRUTAL-JOB-CUTS JANUARY: More than 55,000 tech workers are being laid off as Microsoft, Google, and others make deep cuts
Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce have already announced they're letting go of thousands of employees, a show of force since the "Great Resignation."
CNET
Don't Miss Your Chance to Snag a Lifetime Microsoft Office License for Just $30
Microsoft's Office suite of apps is so ubiquitous, with pretty much every school and business using it, you might not realize quite how much it can cost. If you wanted to install Word, Excel, Outlook and other Office programs on your personal computer, it can get pretty pricey. Your options...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Office is down to just $29, no subscription required
Microsoft Office is the most popular productivity suite in the world, with millions of people relying on Office for work and personal projects. There’s currently a deal that gets you a lifetime license of Office Professional for just $29.99 — this is the lowest price we have seen for the bundle which includes all the essentials like Word and Excel, in addition to Outlook, Access, PowerPoint, Publisher, and OneNote.
9to5Mac
Apple layoffs have been avoided for three reasons, as other tech giants let staff go
While other tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Meta have been downsizing their workforce, there’s so far been no sign of Apple layoffs. A new report today suggests there may be three reasons for this. First, it argues, Apple has been more cautious than other tech companies when it...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
CNBC
Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Amazon is shutting down its charity program amid massive companywide layoffs, claiming its 'ability to have an impact was often spread too thin'
"After almost a decade, the program has not grown to create the impact that we had originally hoped," Amazon wrote in a Wednesday email to customers.
Citi is ordering its low-performing remote workers back to the office. That could be a bad sign for quiet quitters.
Low-performing hybrid workers are brought back to the office for coaching, Citi CEO Jane Fraser said. While Citibank promotes flexible work arrangements, workers who aren’t performing well when at home will be ordered back to their cubicles, CEO Jane Fraser told Bloomberg’s David Westin at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
Google Employees Publicize Heartless Axing After Multiple 15-Year Employees Canned Via Email: 'What A Slap In The Face'
Alphabet Inc GOOG investors were happy to see the tech giant announce layoffs last week as the stock shot higher on the news, but the impacted employees didn't share the same sentiment. Several exiting staff members expressed discontent with the way they were canned, to put it lightly. What Happened:...
Cable television continues to see record cancellations
Cord cutting, the act of cancelling traditional cable or satellite television subscriptions in favor of streaming services, has been on the rise in recent years. According to Statista, Cord cutting has taken its toll on the largest cable TV provider in the United States. Comcast had 22.6 million video subscribers in 2014. Today, that number has reduced to 16.58 million. DirecTV has lost 6.77 million subscribers over the same time period. As more and more people turn to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video for their entertainment needs, the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) has also increased.
aiexpress.io
WhatsApp upcoming feature won’t force you to sacrifice image quality
WhatsApp is at the moment growing a manner for customers to ship photographs of their unique decision with out impacting high quality. WABetaInfo, which discovered the feature (opens in new tab), experiences customers will have the ability to select photograph high quality by way of a brand new Settings menu situated within the app’s drawing instrument. The present model of WhatsApp does assist you to select “Greatest High quality” previous to sending photographs to maintain the decision excessive, nevertheless it nonetheless compresses recordsdata – simply to a lesser extent so as to present a quick information switch time. However nonetheless, having that newfound degree of management shall be particularly useful in conditions the place the standard of a photograph is vital, as WABetaInfo factors out. Not a lot else is understood in regards to the characteristic, nevertheless it’s most likely protected to say sending photographs of their unique decision will probably improve information switch time, obtain time, and the quantity of house wanted on a tool to retailer mentioned recordsdata.
Costco Members Rejoice: You Can Now Enjoy 90-Day Return Window and Waived Connection Fees with T-Mobile!
T-Mobile has now become the exclusive wireless provider at approximately 30% of all Costco locations, offering personal cell phone and internet plans. Costco shoppers were left without a place to purchase mobile phone services after Wireless Advocates LLC ended its partnership with the company. However, a new provider has stepped in to fill the void. T-Mobile has now become the exclusive wireless provider at approximately 30% of all Costco locations, offering personal cell phone and internet plans.
Spotify's CEO sent a memo announcing layoffs. It also contained 'a powerful example of toxic positivity.'
Daniel Ek would have been wise to display empathy and explain how cutting about 6% of Spotify employees would help strengthen the company as a whole.
A Tesla buyer says he felt 'bullied' into taking delivery of his car, meaning he missed out on a price cut of almost $10,000
Tun Bhothinard said he was encouraged to take his Model Y in November, or lose his deposit and place in the queue, just before Tesla started cutting prices.
thepennyhoarder.com
WFH as a Customer Support Rep Earning up to $22/Hour Plus Benefits
Housecall Pro, a field service management app, is hiring a customer support representative. This is a full-time remote job for anyone in the United States. This role is expected to pay between $18 and $22 an hour. You will be responsible for managing and prioritizing support channels; identifying and escalating...
A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
aiexpress.io
ChatGPT’s killer enterprise use case will be managing knowledge, says EY CTO
Proper now there isn’t a “killer” use case for utilizing ChatGPT within the enterprise — that’s, one that can have an infinite impression on the highest and the underside line — in response to EY’s world chief know-how officer, Nicola Morini Bianzino. However...
