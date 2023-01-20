ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techaiapp.com

Microsoft Office is down to just $29, no subscription required

Microsoft Office is the most popular productivity suite in the world, with millions of people relying on Office for work and personal projects. There’s currently a deal that gets you a lifetime license of Office Professional for just $29.99 — this is the lowest price we have seen for the bundle which includes all the essentials like Word and Excel, in addition to Outlook, Access, PowerPoint, Publisher, and OneNote.
CNBC

Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'

If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
msn.com

Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?

Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Nick Davis

Cable television continues to see record cancellations

Cord cutting, the act of cancelling traditional cable or satellite television subscriptions in favor of streaming services, has been on the rise in recent years. According to Statista, Cord cutting has taken its toll on the largest cable TV provider in the United States. Comcast had 22.6 million video subscribers in 2014. Today, that number has reduced to 16.58 million. DirecTV has lost 6.77 million subscribers over the same time period. As more and more people turn to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video for their entertainment needs, the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) has also increased.
aiexpress.io

WhatsApp upcoming feature won’t force you to sacrifice image quality

WhatsApp is at the moment growing a manner for customers to ship photographs of their unique decision with out impacting high quality. WABetaInfo, which discovered the feature (opens in new tab), experiences customers will have the ability to select photograph high quality by way of a brand new Settings menu situated within the app’s drawing instrument. The present model of WhatsApp does assist you to select “Greatest High quality” previous to sending photographs to maintain the decision excessive, nevertheless it nonetheless compresses recordsdata – simply to a lesser extent so as to present a quick information switch time. However nonetheless, having that newfound degree of management shall be particularly useful in conditions the place the standard of a photograph is vital, as WABetaInfo factors out. Not a lot else is understood in regards to the characteristic, nevertheless it’s most likely protected to say sending photographs of their unique decision will probably improve information switch time, obtain time, and the quantity of house wanted on a tool to retailer mentioned recordsdata.
Ty D.

Costco Members Rejoice: You Can Now Enjoy 90-Day Return Window and Waived Connection Fees with T-Mobile!

T-Mobile has now become the exclusive wireless provider at approximately 30% of all Costco locations, offering personal cell phone and internet plans. Costco shoppers were left without a place to purchase mobile phone services after Wireless Advocates LLC ended its partnership with the company. However, a new provider has stepped in to fill the void. T-Mobile has now become the exclusive wireless provider at approximately 30% of all Costco locations, offering personal cell phone and internet plans.
thepennyhoarder.com

WFH as a Customer Support Rep Earning up to $22/Hour Plus Benefits

Housecall Pro, a field service management app, is hiring a customer support representative. This is a full-time remote job for anyone in the United States. This role is expected to pay between $18 and $22 an hour. You will be responsible for managing and prioritizing support channels; identifying and escalating...
Fortune

A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
aiexpress.io

ChatGPT’s killer enterprise use case will be managing knowledge, says EY CTO

Proper now there isn’t a “killer” use case for utilizing ChatGPT within the enterprise — that’s, one that can have an infinite impression on the highest and the underside line — in response to EY’s world chief know-how officer, Nicola Morini Bianzino. However...

