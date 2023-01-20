Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Mazda to Produce Powerful Turbo-Six Gasoline Engine
Despite much of the automotive realm delivering news about EVs or hybrids, Mazda announced that they still plan to produce a powerful turbocharged inline-six engine. Producing 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, it's going to be the most powerful engine ever made by Mazda. The new engine will be...
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
Top Speed
Lamborghini’s Upcoming Aventador Replacement Hits The Streets In A Sneaky Disguise
A mystery Lamborghini has been spotted around the streets of Milan, serving as another sneak peek to the supercar maker's upcoming flagship model and it's first plug-in hybrid. Although covered, the Aventador replacement can be seen with a hybrid V-12 and a completely new design. The vehicle has been seen by YouTuber Varryx, and the video shows the Lambo sporting more angular and aggressive design features with many high-voltage stickers indicating that it’s a hybrid. While the official reveal of the Raging Bull hybrid is being planned for its debut sometime in 2023, the upcoming supercar is slowly revealing more of itself to enthusiasts around the world.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Man Shares Nifty Hack For How to Tell Exactly Whats Wrong If the “Check Engine” Light Is On
That way the trip to the mechanic is simplified!
Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
The Tesla Model S stands out as one of the fastest production vehicles and the only electric car with standard all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 1 Electric Car Has Standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV
Spurred by immense demand for the Bentayga SUV, Bentley sold a record 15,174 vehicles in 2022 The post Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
qcnews.com
Volvo EX30 subcompact electric crossover debuts mid-June
Volvo is working on an electric crossover to slot in below the C40 and XC40 Recharge compact duo. The newcomer was teased during last November’s reveal of the 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV, and Volvo CEO Jim Rowan last month tentatively confirmed it will be called the EX30. Rowan...
torquenews.com
Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
torquenews.com
The Cybertruck Is Going to Ramp Past All Pickup Trucks in the U.S.
With the recent spotting of the Giga Press for the Cybertruck at Giga Texas, the Cybertruck is going to ramp beyond all pickup trucks in the U.S. eventually. Two things are going to be needed for the Cybertruck to ramp quickly and to reach volume production. The first is the machinery to build the Cybertruck. That machinery was spotted at Giga Texas in the form of the Giga Press.
teslarati.com
Aptera to begin production of Launch Edition EV
Aptera Motors announced plans to start production of its Launch Edition EV, which is equipped with around 700 watts of proprietary solar technology and powers up to 40 miles per day with solar energy. In October, Aptera announced the production of solar cells for its hyper-efficient EV. A key part...
4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar
Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
The unique hinge mechanism on this EDC pocket knife makes it an absolute delight
Inspired by the hinge detail on their popular Provoke Karambit line, the Provoke EDC by Joe Caswell for CRKT brings the same opening mechanism to the traditional spear-point pocket knife. The knife features an aluminum handle with an anodized finish, a D2 steel blade, and CRKT’s signature Kinematic™ opening style that makes the Provoke such an object of beauty.
RideApart
Watch Grandpa's Super Cub C50 Get Restomodded Into The 21st Century
New bikes are cool, but if there’s one thing that most motorcycle enthusiasts can agree upon, it’s the intangible wonder that comes from bikes with a past. These can come from many directions, and perhaps none might be as special or sentimental as a bike that’s been handed down in your family for generations. Since Honda has been making its Super Cubs for over 60 years, and over 100 million have been sold worldwide, getting your hands on one that your grandpa used to ride is probably not that uncommon.
CNET
Grab DeWalt Tools for Your Next Project at Up to 63% Off
Let's face it, maintenance projects crop up everywhere. That's why it's a good idea for homeowners to invest in a solid toolkit for when things inevitably go wrong around the house. Whether your tools have taken a beating and need to be replaced or you're filling your toolbox up for the first time, quality gear often costs a premium. If you're in the market for a new set (or just need to replace a few accessories), Amazon has select DeWalt tools discounted by up to 63% right now, making it that much easier to acquire the right tools for your next project.
Nature Is Healing: Most New Cars Are Now Being Purchased Under Sticker
Chris RosalesOnly 36% of buyers are paying over sticker, down from 80% last year. Buyers are paying an average of $300 below MSRP.
Should You Be Worried About ‘No Engine Brakes’ Signs?
Yes, 'engine braking' with your car is technically possible. But this misleading law still doesn't apply to you. The post Should You Be Worried About ‘No Engine Brakes’ Signs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
