One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
nextbigfuture.com
7.7 Million Battery Electric Cars Sold Globally in 2022
The global 2022 were 7.7 million BEVs and with plug in hybrid (PHEV and BEV) over 10 million in 2022. The global share is 12.5 % for BEV. About 200k EV units were lost in China due to massive COVID outbreaks in December. In 2023, the number of Global BEV...
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Utah man tests limits of electric truck by towing 10,000lbs until it dies
A YouTuber in Utah documented his Rivian truck towing 10,000 pounds for 100 miles during the winter.
dcnewsnow.com
Could hydrogen fuel-cell tech replace aircraft jet engines?
Airbus recently announced that it’s planning to design, build, and demonstrate a “megawatt-class propulsion system” intended for a large-scale passenger aircraft, featuring hydrogen fuel-cell tech with cryogenic hydrogen storage, in less than four years. This doesn’t mean that a hydrogen fuel-cell jumbo-airliner is on the way in...
Lawmaker Who Called For Phasing Out Electric Vehicles Says He Has 'No Problem' With Them
Republican Wyoming state Sen. Jim Anderson said his joint resolution takes issue with a California plan that bans sales of new fossil-fuel-powered cars by 2035.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines?
Will future commercial trucks use the new Cummins 6.7 hydrogen engine? It certainly seems like they will. The post Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM May Have Some Bad News About a Manufacturing Plant
A possible change in plans for a General Motors' EV battery manufacturing plant makes future production goals uncertain.
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO
Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
Alpha Motor Corporation: Electric Vehicles That Move Humanity
Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) has just announced its EV campaign for 2023, “Electric Vehicles That Move Humanity.” At present, Alpha is actively developing its EVs to enter the mass market and contribute to mass adoption trends. “As fossil fuels dominate our energy sources today, we have
CNBC
GM to invest $918 million in new V-8 gas engines and EV components
General Motors plans to invest nearly $1 billion in four U.S. plants to support production of components for electric vehicles and its next generation of V-8 engines. It's a signal that the company will keep relying on gas-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future. GM has said it plans to offer...
A fifth of new cars in California zero-emission in 2022: data
One-in-five new cars sold in California in 2022 was a zero-emission vehicle, the state said Friday, as the largest car market in the United States charges towards its goal of electrifying its fleet. On Friday the California Energy Commission said 18.8 percent of new cars sold in the state in 2022 were EVs, PHEVs or fuel cell electric vehicles, all of which California includes in its zero-emission category.
Carscoops
GM Investing $918M In 4 U.S. Plants For New Small Block V8 And EV Components
General Motors announced today that it will invest $918 million across four production facilities in the U.S. to support the construction of drivetrain components. A portion of the funds will go towards items intended for EVs, but the lion’s share will help kick off production of the automaker’s next-gen small block V8.
This electric boat is powered by the battery of a Polestar 2 EV
69kWh car battery pack is good for 57 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 22 knots
New suppliers race to plug in to electric car market
WOKING, England, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The global auto industry has committed $1.2 trillion to developing electric vehicles (EVs), providing a golden opportunity for new suppliers to grab contracts providing everything from battery packs to motors and inverters.
maritime-executive.com
Port of Amsterdam Lays Keel for First "Solid Hydrogen" Fueled Vessel
The Port of Amsterdam and New Generation Shipyard have completed the keel-laying for the hydrogen-powered cargo ship Neo Orbis, the first vessel to run on solid sodium borohydride. The boat will be about 65 feet long, like the everyday sightseeing boats that have operated in Amsterdam for years. It is...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model when using Level 1 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford To Cut Jobs In Europe As It Prepares For Electric Lineup
Ford is making big changes to its strategy in Europe. The Blue oval manufacturer wants to move away from the low-margin volume segments and instead focus on niche cars and electric vehicles. This business transformation, however, will affect the jobs of more than 1,000 employees in Germany, according to a new report.
