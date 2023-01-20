ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

nextbigfuture.com

7.7 Million Battery Electric Cars Sold Globally in 2022

The global 2022 were 7.7 million BEVs and with plug in hybrid (PHEV and BEV) over 10 million in 2022. The global share is 12.5 % for BEV. About 200k EV units were lost in China due to massive COVID outbreaks in December. In 2023, the number of Global BEV...
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
dcnewsnow.com

Could hydrogen fuel-cell tech replace aircraft jet engines?

Airbus recently announced that it’s planning to design, build, and demonstrate a “megawatt-class propulsion system” intended for a large-scale passenger aircraft, featuring hydrogen fuel-cell tech with cryogenic hydrogen storage, in less than four years. This doesn’t mean that a hydrogen fuel-cell jumbo-airliner is on the way in...
msn.com

Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?

Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Outsider.com

Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO

Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
WISCONSIN STATE
CNBC

GM to invest $918 million in new V-8 gas engines and EV components

General Motors plans to invest nearly $1 billion in four U.S. plants to support production of components for electric vehicles and its next generation of V-8 engines. It's a signal that the company will keep relying on gas-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future. GM has said it plans to offer...
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

A fifth of new cars in California zero-emission in 2022: data

One-in-five new cars sold in California in 2022 was a zero-emission vehicle, the state said Friday, as the largest car market in the United States charges towards its goal of electrifying its fleet. On Friday the California Energy Commission said 18.8 percent of new cars sold in the state in 2022 were EVs, PHEVs or fuel cell electric vehicles, all of which California includes in its zero-emission category.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carscoops

GM Investing $918M In 4 U.S. Plants For New Small Block V8 And EV Components

General Motors announced today that it will invest $918 million across four production facilities in the U.S. to support the construction of drivetrain components. A portion of the funds will go towards items intended for EVs, but the lion’s share will help kick off production of the automaker’s next-gen small block V8.
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

New suppliers race to plug in to electric car market

WOKING, England, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The global auto industry has committed $1.2 trillion to developing electric vehicles (EVs), providing a golden opportunity for new suppliers to grab contracts providing everything from battery packs to motors and inverters.
maritime-executive.com

Port of Amsterdam Lays Keel for First "Solid Hydrogen" Fueled Vessel

The Port of Amsterdam and New Generation Shipyard have completed the keel-laying for the hydrogen-powered cargo ship Neo Orbis, the first vessel to run on solid sodium borohydride. The boat will be about 65 feet long, like the everyday sightseeing boats that have operated in Amsterdam for years. It is...
Motor1.com

Ford To Cut Jobs In Europe As It Prepares For Electric Lineup

Ford is making big changes to its strategy in Europe. The Blue oval manufacturer wants to move away from the low-margin volume segments and instead focus on niche cars and electric vehicles. This business transformation, however, will affect the jobs of more than 1,000 employees in Germany, according to a new report.

