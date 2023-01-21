ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Autumn Agnew, Eden Sander pace Central Valley girls past Gonzaga Prep; No 6 Bullpups boys escape with close win over Bears

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago
Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 1): A roller-coaster start, a streak snapped and a Gonzaga team still seeking a defensive identity

A new lineup. A big loss. A slow start. And finally, victory. If anyone can appreciate the roller-coaster season that is Gonzaga basketball so far in 2022-23, it's The Spokesman-Review's Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast crew. Back for the first time since March, the podcast – after a few technical hiccups...
Calm start to the week with active weather on the horizon

Tonight will be another dry, cloudy and foggy night in Spokane. Patchy fog will develop overnight and linger until late morning. Wednesday will be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 10:00 PM and expire on Wednesday afternoon for portions of the southern Idaho Panhandle. A system will bring in 1-3 inches of snow during this time period, especially during the early morning hours.
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road

CHENEY, Wash. - A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
Spokane Police Department responds to three violent assaults within hours of each other

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 22, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three separate violent assaults that all occurred within hours of each other. The first incident happened around 4 p.m. when SPD responded to a stabbing near the downtown Spokane police precinct. SPD says two people were transported to the hospital with serious-injuries after being stabbed by a minor. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention facility on first-degree assault charges.
