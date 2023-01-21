Autumn Agnew, Eden Sander pace Central Valley girls past Gonzaga Prep; No 6 Bullpups boys escape with close win over Bears

Read full article on original website
Prep roundup: Sam Markham hits late 3 to help Ferris boys hang on; Mt. Spokane girls edge Central Valley
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League. Ferris 58, Mead 51: Sam Markham scored 15 points, Patrick Murphy added 13 and the visiting Saxons (12-3, 5-1) topped the Panthers (8-8, 4-2). Mead’s Kolby Bumpas hit a 3 early in the fourth to tie it...
Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 1): A roller-coaster start, a streak snapped and a Gonzaga team still seeking a defensive identity
A new lineup. A big loss. A slow start. And finally, victory. If anyone can appreciate the roller-coaster season that is Gonzaga basketball so far in 2022-23, it's The Spokesman-Review's Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast crew. Back for the first time since March, the podcast – after a few technical hiccups...
Gonzaga rewind: Anton Watson's rebounding efforts help 'focused' Zags get back on track vs. Pacific
STOCKTON, Calif. – Whether they’re seeking the information themselves, or made aware of it via a third party, college basketball players normally don’t have to look far to find opinions from the general public. The commentary on Gonzaga’s play over the last three weeks seemed to reach...
Calm start to the week with active weather on the horizon
Tonight will be another dry, cloudy and foggy night in Spokane. Patchy fog will develop overnight and linger until late morning. Wednesday will be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 10:00 PM and expire on Wednesday afternoon for portions of the southern Idaho Panhandle. A system will bring in 1-3 inches of snow during this time period, especially during the early morning hours.
'Who steals from kids' – security camera catches little free library theft in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A family is hopeful security video of a bold theft will help police catch whoever stole a children’s little free library. “Who steals from kids,” the victim, Emily O’Halloran, told our ‘Help Me Hayley.’ “I’m a teacher. I set this up for the kids in our neighborhood.”
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road
CHENEY, Wash. - A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on Old Trails Road
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shop fire on Old Trails Rd. on Monday was extinguished with the joint effort of multiple fire agencies after the owner reported hearing a loud explosion and black smoke was seen rising from the area. According to Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10), the fire was...
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
Spokane Police Department responds to three violent assaults within hours of each other
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 22, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three separate violent assaults that all occurred within hours of each other. The first incident happened around 4 p.m. when SPD responded to a stabbing near the downtown Spokane police precinct. SPD says two people were transported to the hospital with serious-injuries after being stabbed by a minor. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention facility on first-degree assault charges.
Former Spokane surgeon sentenced to 8 years in federal prison, $125,000 in fees
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 24, a judge sentenced former surgeon Ronald Ilg to eight years in federal prison, a $100,000 fine, $25,000 in restitution, and three years of supervised release. All stemming from 2021 when the FBI started investigating Ilg for paying online hitmen to kidnap his estranged wife...
