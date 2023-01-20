Read full article on original website
middlebury.edu
#22 Panthers Top #19 Amherst On Senior Day
The 22nd-ranked Middlebury men's squash team topped #19 Amherst 5-4 in its final match of the regular season. The Mammoths nabbed the initial two points of the day with a 3-0 victory in the sixth spot and a tight 3-2 win at #8. Trailing 2-0 in the third slot, Caleb...
middlebury.edu
Museum and Art Theory Track
Students from Middlebury School in Puerto Rico studying at the Universidad de Puerto Rico, Recinto de Mayagüez (UPRM) have the option of enrolling in a Museum and Art Theory Track. This interdisciplinary special track is comprised of two main components: direct-enrollment courses at the university and an independent research project coordinated by the School in Puerto Rico and taught by a local professor, or an academic internship in the field. This track will give students the opportunity to engage with the topic of Museum Studies in Puerto Rico in an interdisciplinary manner.
