Students from Middlebury School in Puerto Rico studying at the Universidad de Puerto Rico, Recinto de Mayagüez (UPRM) have the option of enrolling in a Museum and Art Theory Track. This interdisciplinary special track is comprised of two main components: direct-enrollment courses at the university and an independent research project coordinated by the School in Puerto Rico and taught by a local professor, or an academic internship in the field. This track will give students the opportunity to engage with the topic of Museum Studies in Puerto Rico in an interdisciplinary manner.

