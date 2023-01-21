ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granger, IN

95.3 MNC

Paw Paw brewing company destroyed in fire

Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw was destroyed by a fire. Crews in Van Buren County were called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 at around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Crews say they contained the fire and put it out by 1:30 a.m.,...
PAW PAW, MI
95.3 MNC

Two people killed in crash on M-139 at Scherr Road

Two people were killed in a crash on M-139 in Berrien Township. The collision happened around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on M-139 near Scherr Road. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The victims were found inside the vehicle by first...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

2 arraigned after shots fired in St. Joseph home

Two people have been arraigned after shots were fired into a St. Joseph Michigan house this past weekend. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 21, when police were called to the 1000 block of church street on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found bullets inside. Police say that...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka man, 43, killed in crash on Douglas Road

The Mishawaka Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating a deadly single motor vehicle crash. The collision happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between the CN Railroad tracks and Fir Road. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left the road, struck a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
fox2detroit.com

Armed suspect fatally shot by state police after he allegedly fired on troopers, MSP helicopter

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police fatally shot a man armed with a long gun after he allegedly fired on a MSP helicopter and at troopers in Detroit Tuesday night. Investigators say the suspect first flashed a laser at the helicopter, then shot at it, in the 12850 block of Terry Street near Tyler Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Michigan State Police say that Trooper 2 helicopter personnel said they were being fired on from the second story of the address.
DETROIT, MI
95.3 MNC

Man, 29,killed in early morning shooting on 29th Street in South Bend

One person was killed during an early morning shooting in South Bend. The shots were fired just before 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, on 29th Street near Sunnymede Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Justin Stewart, 29, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Stewart was transported to the hospital,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart gas station employee injured chasing after alleged shoplifter

An employee was allegedly pulled under a vehicle during a shoplifting incident in Elkhart. Elkhart police say the gas station employee chased after a female suspect shortly after 5 a.m. Friday morning when she grabbed items and bolted back to her car. The suspect allegedly grabbed the employee’s arm, pulling...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Most intense snowfall to happen around midday on Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the entire MNC listening area through 8 p.m. Areas southeast of Michiana are under a Winter Storm Warning on Wednesday. The heaviest snow will start around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and last into the early afternoon. Michiana should expect between 1-2 inches during the day with higher totals above 2 inches expected further southeast, especially in Fulton, Kosciusko, and LaGrange Counties.
MICHIANA, MI
103.3 WKFR

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?

With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
KALAMAZOO, MI

