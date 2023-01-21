Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Paw Paw brewing company destroyed in fire
Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw was destroyed by a fire. Crews in Van Buren County were called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 at around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Crews say they contained the fire and put it out by 1:30 a.m.,...
95.3 MNC
Two people killed in crash on M-139 at Scherr Road
Two people were killed in a crash on M-139 in Berrien Township. The collision happened around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on M-139 near Scherr Road. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The victims were found inside the vehicle by first...
95.3 MNC
2 arraigned after shots fired in St. Joseph home
Two people have been arraigned after shots were fired into a St. Joseph Michigan house this past weekend. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 21, when police were called to the 1000 block of church street on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found bullets inside. Police say that...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka man, 43, killed in crash on Douglas Road
The Mishawaka Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating a deadly single motor vehicle crash. The collision happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 14000 block of Douglas Road, between the CN Railroad tracks and Fir Road. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left the road, struck a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver dies after crashing into multiple cars, causing SUV to catch fire, police say
DETROIT – A driver died Monday morning after he crashed into multiple cars, causing his SUV to catch fire in Detroit, police said. The crash happened before 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) in the area of East Lantz Avenue and Irvington Street, according to authorities. A man crashed into...
95.3 MNC
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers calling man’s death suspicious
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers are calling a man’s death “suspicious.”. Police were called on Sunday, Jan. 22, to a home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street and, inside, they found the body of Leon Johnson. Police haven’t explained why the death is suspicious. There...
Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
fox2detroit.com
Armed suspect fatally shot by state police after he allegedly fired on troopers, MSP helicopter
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police fatally shot a man armed with a long gun after he allegedly fired on a MSP helicopter and at troopers in Detroit Tuesday night. Investigators say the suspect first flashed a laser at the helicopter, then shot at it, in the 12850 block of Terry Street near Tyler Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Michigan State Police say that Trooper 2 helicopter personnel said they were being fired on from the second story of the address.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
DETROIT (WILX) - A man was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit. According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter at about 7:30 p.m. from the second story of a building on Terry Street, south of Schoolcraft Road. Police said the helicopter was then shot at from the same location.
95.3 MNC
Man, 29,killed in early morning shooting on 29th Street in South Bend
One person was killed during an early morning shooting in South Bend. The shots were fired just before 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, on 29th Street near Sunnymede Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Justin Stewart, 29, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Stewart was transported to the hospital,...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart gas station employee injured chasing after alleged shoplifter
An employee was allegedly pulled under a vehicle during a shoplifting incident in Elkhart. Elkhart police say the gas station employee chased after a female suspect shortly after 5 a.m. Friday morning when she grabbed items and bolted back to her car. The suspect allegedly grabbed the employee’s arm, pulling...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after stealing wire from employer, selling it at auto yard
A man was arrested last weekend after stealing wire and selling it at an auto yard. Indiana State Police were asked to investigate a theft of wire from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District. The transportation district told state police that they believed it had been stolen by one of its employees.
95.3 MNC
Most intense snowfall to happen around midday on Wednesday
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the entire MNC listening area through 8 p.m. Areas southeast of Michiana are under a Winter Storm Warning on Wednesday. The heaviest snow will start around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and last into the early afternoon. Michiana should expect between 1-2 inches during the day with higher totals above 2 inches expected further southeast, especially in Fulton, Kosciusko, and LaGrange Counties.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 6 hurt including officers from a car crash turned fire on Detroit's east side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Officials are currently investigating a deadly car crash on Detroit's east side leaving 1 person dead and 6 people injured including Detroit Police officers. According to preliminary information, Detroit police say the car was speeding in a residential area and the vehicle lost control. The...
95.3 MNC
Police searching for man who robbed gas station, stole truck in Fulton County
Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station and stole a truck in Fulton County. According to sheriffs deputies, the cops were called about an armed robbery at the Country Mark Gas Station in Kewanna around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Investigators say a man enter...
95.3 MNC
Michigan City man fired from job, then arrested after police find him with loaded pistol
A Michigan City man has been arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm. LaPorte County deputies were called to a business in Clinton Township, just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, to standby while management fired an employee. Management escorted the worker, Dalerond L. Jefferson,...
Knoxville Police stop rental car, find 19 pounds of marijuana
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found 19 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop.
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?
With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
MSP: Loaded Glock pistol seized in Inkster traffic stop, driver arrested
When Michigan State Police stopped a driver for holding up traffic at an intersection, they discovered the man had a loaded pistol – but no concealed carry license.
