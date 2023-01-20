Read full article on original website
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Regeneron (REGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Regeneron (REGN) closed at $729.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed at $308.72, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the seller...
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $66.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.06, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
TravelCenters of America (TA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TravelCenters of America (TA) closed at $46.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the truck-stop...
2 Stocks Under $20 to Buy and Hold for Decades
Although a strong labor market and moderating inflation rates are improving investor sentiments, the Fed’s hawkish stance has raised concerns about a recession. Against this backdrop, investors might buy and...
Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) closed at $7.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.67% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of...
These Two Dividend Kings With 4% Yields Will Kickstart Your Portfolio In 2023
The dividend kings, or companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years, are an elite group. To qualify, companies generally need to be able to generate lots of cash, do it consistently over time and be at least somewhat impervious to economic cycles. Two companies that...
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $148.62, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
HF Sinclair (DINO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
HF Sinclair (DINO) closed the most recent trading day at $57.83, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent energy company...
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $42.68, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers...
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed at $11.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial...
