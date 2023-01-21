Rian Johnson insists he isn’t reinventing the wheel. The director and screenwriter has made a signature of wedding classical forms to a modern sensibility. His debut feature, Brick, was a detective noir set at a contemporary high school; Breaking Bad’s “Fly” was a bottle episode about making meth; The Last Jedi was a Star Wars film with expansive ideas about who could lead the franchise; most recently, the Benoit Blanc movies bring Agatha Christie into the age of Twitter and COVID-19. But Johnson tells The Ringer that he isn’t actively trying to update these timeless templates. “The object is not to reinvent; it’s just to do it really well,” he says. “And if you do it really well, in your voice, it will feel new. It will feel fresh.”

