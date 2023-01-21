Read full article on original website
The Ringer
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Recap
Charles and Van share their instant reactions to the second episode of The Last of Us. They unpack why the show is already being so well-received, as well as the impact of HBO’s prestigious Sunday-night time slot. Later, the guys discuss how they feel about the show’s world-building and how the environment’s significant role in the story line adds a new dynamic to the infected. Along the way, Charles surprises Van with a pair of new segments.
20 Wild Behind-The-Scenes Facts That Show How "The Last Of Us" Was Made
"I couldn't believe what they had just built for a scene that's like a minute long."
The Ringer
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2. Plus, Apple TV’s Marketing Strategy and Netflix Is Ready for Another ‘Squid Game.’
Chris and Andy talk about a new Apple TV+ commercial featuring Timothée Chalamet that is pushing the service’s upcoming slate of shows (1:00). Then, they discuss an interview with the new co-CEOs of Netflix, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, about what they want the streamer’s new global strategy to look like (15:16) before breaking down the second episode of The Last of Us (31:02).
The Ringer
Tears, Sparks, and “Zach the Snack”
The new season is here! Juliet is joined by Callie Curry to break down the premiere of the new season of The Bachelor. They give the rundown on their impressions of Zach as the Bachelor (03:02), discuss their opinions on the girls (14:01), and divulge some predictions for the upcoming season (37:53).
The Ringer
Rian Johnson Mastered the Whodunit. Now He’s on to the “Howcatchem.”
Rian Johnson insists he isn’t reinventing the wheel. The director and screenwriter has made a signature of wedding classical forms to a modern sensibility. His debut feature, Brick, was a detective noir set at a contemporary high school; Breaking Bad’s “Fly” was a bottle episode about making meth; The Last Jedi was a Star Wars film with expansive ideas about who could lead the franchise; most recently, the Benoit Blanc movies bring Agatha Christie into the age of Twitter and COVID-19. But Johnson tells The Ringer that he isn’t actively trying to update these timeless templates. “The object is not to reinvent; it’s just to do it really well,” he says. “And if you do it really well, in your voice, it will feel new. It will feel fresh.”
The Ringer
The ‘Bachelor’ Premiere: I Fed an AI Bot 26 Seasons of ‘The Bachelor,’ and All I Got Was Zach Shallcross
There are worse things in the world than a boring man. There are unevenly charged AirPods and chronic lower-back pain; there’s feeling like you have the flu after you get the flu shot or immediately locking eyes with someone when you open the door to an unlocked bathroom stall. There are people who chew with their mouth open, and people who take their shoes off on planes, and people who say, “That’s so funny,” instead of just laughing. But in the world of The Bachelor, there is, unfortunately, nothing worse than a bore …
