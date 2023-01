Nathan Ivy was named the new executive director of Episcopal City Mission of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri. Most recently, Ivy served as a project director with Vision for Children at Risk in St. Louis, promoting the wellness of young children in the St. Louis metropolitan area. He has also worked with Urban Strategies, Inc., Washington University, and the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Clubs. Ivy is a lifelong St. Louisan, born and raised in Webster Groves.He says he is looking forward to partnering with the ECM board to develop a shared vision and goals for the future. He'll also be working with the staff to facilitate effective operation of ECM, and building relationships with the people critical to the success of the organization.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO