FAIRFIELD, Conn. – It was the night the Martire Family Arena crowd had been waiting for since the building's opening a week ago. Tied with 20 minutes to play, the Sacred Heart University men's ice hockey team poured it on in the third period and sent a third straight sellout crowd, of 4296, into party mode for the final 10 minutes. Daniel Ebrahim (Brooklin, Ontario) played hero for the second straight night, while Kevin Lombardi (Schwenksville, Pa.) scored twice, as the Pioneers finished off a season sweep of Holy Cross, 4-1. The game was tied 1-1 through 40 minutes, but the final 20 belonged to Sacred Heart. It started at the 3:12 mark, after Brendan Kennette (Windsor, Ontario) worked deep into the left-wing corner and dropped a pass for Ebrahim, along the boards, outside the lower part of the left circle. Ebrahim – who had the shootout winner on Friday night – put a sharp-angle shot right through Holy Cross goaltender Thomas Gale, for his fourth goal of the season, which would stand as the game-winner.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO