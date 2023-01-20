Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pryor Earns Eighth NEC ROW Nod
SOMERSET, N.J.— Sacred Heart University women's basketball first year Ny'Ceara Pryor collected her eighth Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week honor announced by the league on Monday. The Baltimore, Md., native averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals in the Pioneers' last two contests. Pryor posted...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Women's Fencing Grabs Win at UPenn Invitational
PHILADELPHIA, PA. — Sacred Heart University women's fencing competed for the first time in 2023 at the UPenn Invitational, going 1-5 on the day with a 21-6 win against FDU. The foil squad for the Pioneers secured ten victories on the afternoon's competition while the epee squad went for 22 victories. The saber squad went for 31 total victories, the best on the day's competition for the red and white.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Wrap Up Weekend Road Trip at Wagner
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Coming off a thrilling 92-85 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday night, the Sacred Heart men's basketball team is back in action on Sunday on the road at Wagner at 1:00 PM. The Pioneers are 11-10 on the season and 4-2 in NEC play, while the Seahawks are 10-7 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Sacred Heart Cruises Past FDU 71-62
FAIRFIELD, Conn.— Sacred Heart University women's basketball head coach Jessica Mannetti earned her 100th Northeast Conference win as the Pioneers handed first-place FDU its first league loss of the season with a 71-62 home win on Saturday. Records:. Sacred Heart: 8-10, 5-1 NEC. FDU: 13-5, 5-1 Top Performers:. Ny'Ceara...
sacredheartpioneers.com
White Named Head Coach of SHU Fencing Teams
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Sacred Heart men's and women's fencing programs have a new leader and it's someone extremely familiar with the school. Khristopher White '15, a former Northeast Conference and New England epee champion, has been named the head coach of the Pioneers' fencing teams. "We are thrilled...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pios Pull Away in Third, Sweep Holy Cross, 4-1
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – It was the night the Martire Family Arena crowd had been waiting for since the building's opening a week ago. Tied with 20 minutes to play, the Sacred Heart University men's ice hockey team poured it on in the third period and sent a third straight sellout crowd, of 4296, into party mode for the final 10 minutes. Daniel Ebrahim (Brooklin, Ontario) played hero for the second straight night, while Kevin Lombardi (Schwenksville, Pa.) scored twice, as the Pioneers finished off a season sweep of Holy Cross, 4-1. The game was tied 1-1 through 40 minutes, but the final 20 belonged to Sacred Heart. It started at the 3:12 mark, after Brendan Kennette (Windsor, Ontario) worked deep into the left-wing corner and dropped a pass for Ebrahim, along the boards, outside the lower part of the left circle. Ebrahim – who had the shootout winner on Friday night – put a sharp-angle shot right through Holy Cross goaltender Thomas Gale, for his fourth goal of the season, which would stand as the game-winner.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Compete at NYC Gotham Cup
STATEN ISLAND, N,Y.—Jenna Engels had a third-place finish in the pole vault to highlight the Sacred Heart women's track and field team at the NYC Gotham Cup on Friday. Engels, the top finisher for SHU, had a third-place finish in the pole vault at 3.51m. Sydney Abitanto was fifth in the event at 3.36m.
