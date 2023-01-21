ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoColumbialions.com

Abbey Hsu Tabbed Ivy League, MBWA Player of the Week

NEW YORK and PRINCETON, N.J.— The player with the most threes per game in the nation has been named the Ivy League and Met Basketball Writers Association (MBWA) Player of the Week. Columbia women's basketball's Abbey Hsu took home both honors this week. The Ivy League named its weekly award winners on Monday. The MBWA named theirs on Tuesday.
GoColumbialions.com

Women's Fencing Sweeps Competition at Philly Invitational

PHILADELPHIA — The Columbia women's fencing team rattled off five victories to cap a solid weekend at the Philadelphia Invitational Sunday. The Lions avenged their loss to Notre Dame from yesterday and topped Temple, NYU, Northwestern and Wayne State. Ariana Mangano led all fencers, going 9-1 on the day...
GoColumbialions.com

Lions Split Doubleheader to Open 2023 Season

NORFOLK, Va. – The Columbia women's tennis team swept Morgan State in the second half of a Saturday doubleheader after losing to Old Dominion to start the day at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center. The Lions are 1-1 to start the spring season. MATCH 1 VS. OLD DOMINION. The duo...
GoColumbialions.com

Three Lions Post Bout Wins in Loss to No. 27 Penn

NEW YORK – No. 24 Matt Kazimir, No. 21 Cesar Alvan, and No. 17 Joshua Ogunsanya earned wins in their bouts as Columbia lost the match to No. 27 Penn, 25-9 on Sunday afternoon in Levien Gym. The Lions move to 2-5 overall, 2-1 in EIWA, and 1-1 in Ivy League duals.
