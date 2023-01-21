NEW YORK and PRINCETON, N.J.— The player with the most threes per game in the nation has been named the Ivy League and Met Basketball Writers Association (MBWA) Player of the Week. Columbia women's basketball's Abbey Hsu took home both honors this week. The Ivy League named its weekly award winners on Monday. The MBWA named theirs on Tuesday.

