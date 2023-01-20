Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Small Aircraft Catches Fire after Emergency Landing on Texas HighwaycreteHouston, TX
Texas Hit With Egg Shortage Crisis: Prices Soar As Avian Flu Wipes Out FarmsTy D.Texas State
BBC
Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point
Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
BBC
Manchester United sign Estelle Cascarino and Jayde Riviere
Manchester United have signed France international Estelle Cascarino and Canada defender Jayde Riviere. Riviere, who has won 36 caps for Canada and won gold with them at the 2020 Olympic Games, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Cascarino, who can play in defence or midfield, joins from Paris St-Germain on loan...
Liverpool v Chelsea: Confirmed Lineups, Team News
We can bring you details of the team news and confirmed lineups as Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal hosts Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a match that could blow the Premier League race wide open. A win for United would see it move to within five points of the leader and give hope to Manchester City and Newcastle that the London club can be caught. City has the chance to cut Arsenal's lead to two points before that game is even played when the reigning champion hosts Wolverhampton earlier. Leeds also faces Brentford.
Soccer-Yorke leaves coaching role with A-League outfit Macarthur
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has left his position as head coach of Macarthur FC after less than seven months in charge, the A-League outfit has announced.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea interested in Malo Gusto, Spurs target Zaniolo ‘asks to leave’, Jude Bellingham latest
CHELSEA are reportedly set to make an offer to sign Lyon right-back Malo Gusto. The Blues need reinforcements at the position due to Reece James' injury history and have targeted a move for the 19-year-old. Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho has confirmed Nicolo Zaniolo has asked to LEAVE Roma. The Tottenham target...
Antony's £86m arrival at Man United was meant to solve the club's right-wing crisis but it hasn't
Antony's £86m move to Old Trafford was meant to be the solution to the club's attacking problems. But since arriving, the Brazilian has showed few snapshots of his talent under Erik ten Hag.
BBC
Jakub Kiwior: Poland defender's rise from doughnut lunches to Arsenal transfer
It has been some four years for Arsenal's newest signing Jakub Kiwior. In January 2019, the Polish central defender was let go by Anderlecht's academy without a senior appearance and was thrown into a relegation battle in Slovakia - one that ultimately ended in failure. Since then, though, the 22-year-old...
Watch Highlights From Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League Debut For Al Nassr
Ronaldo made his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr against Ettifaq on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Manchester City Announce Signing Of Maximo Perrone
Manchester City have made their first signing of the January transfer window as the club have confirmed that Maximo Perrone will be joining the club from Velez Sarsfield. The 20-year-old Argentinian midfielder moves to the Premier League Champions on a five-and-half year deal. He has been in the Velez Sarsfield...
European roundup: Napoli march on to bring Serie A title dream a step closer
Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen handed Napoli a 2-0 win at Salernitana 2-0 as they took another step closer to ending their 33 year-wait for a Serie A title. Napoli controlled much of the game and Victor Osimhen thought he had given them a 35th-minute lead but was ruled offside by VAR.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Continue To Follow Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea are moving forward with trying to sign Malo Gusto from Lyon and with personal terms already agreed it looks like the deal will happen, but they also remain interested in Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries. Dumfries was always target number one for Chelsea in the right-back spot but his price...
Chelsea ‘launch first transfer bid for Malo Gusto after Lyon full-back agrees personal terms’
MALO GUSTO has "agreed personal terms" as Chelsea launch their first bid for the Lyon right-back. The Blues have switched attention from Denzel Dumfries to the France under-21 star as they struggle to bolster their options out wide in defence. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea are now in "direct...
Yardbarker
€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
AOL Corp
Amid U.S. men's soccer turmoil, Anthony Hudson tries to keep team on course
When you’re caught in a big storm, sometimes the best thing to do is try not to worry about the weather. As acting coach of the men’s national soccer team, Anthony Hudson is surrounded by dark, ominous storm clouds. And they’re proving difficult to ignore. Hours before...
Chelsea close to signing up to huge US pre-season tournament this summer as owner Todd Boehly looks to move Stateside
CHELSEA are allegedly “very close” to signing up to a huge pre-season tournament in the USA. A growing number of Premier League clubs have been heading Stateside over the past decade during the summer. Now those “friendly” matches are due to have an “extra edge” from this year...
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Soccer-New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics
AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will return to the traditional Dutch way of playing after predecessor Lous van Gaal upset sensibilities by changing the team's approach during his tenure in charge.
Pelé’s last soccer shirt set to auction for $37K
Pelé scored 77 goals in 92 appearances for Brazil. The post Pelé’s last soccer shirt set to auction for $37K appeared first on Talker.
Soccer-Poland to appoint former Portugal manager Santos as coach, says FA
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poland will appoint former Portugal manager Fernando Santos as their new coach, Polish FA (PZPN) president Cezary Kulesza said on Monday. Kulesza shared a picture with Santos on Twitter, after the 68-year-old Portuguese was photographed at Warsaw airport earlier on Monday.
