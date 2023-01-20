ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point

Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
BBC

Manchester United sign Estelle Cascarino and Jayde Riviere

Manchester United have signed France international Estelle Cascarino and Canada defender Jayde Riviere. Riviere, who has won 36 caps for Canada and won gold with them at the 2020 Olympic Games, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Cascarino, who can play in defence or midfield, joins from Paris St-Germain on loan...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal hosts Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a match that could blow the Premier League race wide open. A win for United would see it move to within five points of the leader and give hope to Manchester City and Newcastle that the London club can be caught. City has the chance to cut Arsenal's lead to two points before that game is even played when the reigning champion hosts Wolverhampton earlier. Leeds also faces Brentford.
BBC

Jakub Kiwior: Poland defender's rise from doughnut lunches to Arsenal transfer

It has been some four years for Arsenal's newest signing Jakub Kiwior. In January 2019, the Polish central defender was let go by Anderlecht's academy without a senior appearance and was thrown into a relegation battle in Slovakia - one that ultimately ended in failure. Since then, though, the 22-year-old...
Yardbarker

Manchester City Announce Signing Of Maximo Perrone

Manchester City have made their first signing of the January transfer window as the club have confirmed that Maximo Perrone will be joining the club from Velez Sarsfield. The 20-year-old Argentinian midfielder moves to the Premier League Champions on a five-and-half year deal. He has been in the Velez Sarsfield...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Continue To Follow Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea are moving forward with trying to sign Malo Gusto from Lyon and with personal terms already agreed it looks like the deal will happen, but they also remain interested in Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries. Dumfries was always target number one for Chelsea in the right-back spot but his price...
Yardbarker

€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
AOL Corp

Amid U.S. men's soccer turmoil, Anthony Hudson tries to keep team on course

When you’re caught in a big storm, sometimes the best thing to do is try not to worry about the weather. As acting coach of the men’s national soccer team, Anthony Hudson is surrounded by dark, ominous storm clouds. And they’re proving difficult to ignore. Hours before...
SB Nation

Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Reuters

Soccer-New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics

AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will return to the traditional Dutch way of playing after predecessor Lous van Gaal upset sensibilities by changing the team's approach during his tenure in charge.

