Salvation Army celebrates successful holiday season fundraising
The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is celebrating a successful fundraising winter season and is preparing for the needs of the community to come with the new year. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Monday and says that thanks to the generosity of the community, whether that was through the Red Kettle campaign or direct donations, they raised $92,000 during the holiday season.
Two veterans celebrate graduation from Veteran’s Treatment Court
Two veterans are celebrating their accomplishment and graduation from the Christian County Veteran’s Treatment Court program. During a graduation ceremony Monday, Judge Foster Cotthoff congratulated both Randall Johnson and Charles Clary on their completion of the multi-month treatment program, saying that’s no small feat and they should be proud of what they have done.
Todd County to host pop-up drivers license/REAL ID center Feb. 22
Todd County residents needing to renew their driver’s license or obtain a REAL ID can do so one day next month without having to drive to Hopkinsville. Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield says a ‘pop up event’ will be February 22 in the Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street and registration will begin on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website February 8.
Arrest made in Clarksville robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
Petition against Trigg nickel tax certified
Trigg County voters may get to decide on whether they want to support a nickel tax to increase bonding capacity for the school system to make capital project proposals in their buildings a reality. County Clerk Carmen Finley confirms to WHOP that a petition from a group of citizens was...
Snow expected north and west, rain in Western Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday
While portions of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois are bracing for a possible snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it’s appearing like it’ll be mostly cold rain in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says temperatures in Western Kentucky are expected to remain just above...
Hopkinsville man arrested for Ohio County felony theft
A Hopkinsville man has been served with an Ohio County warrant for allegedly stealing a gun and tools. It alleges that on December 20, 43-year old Kyle Reigel of Hopkinsville took a Ruger 22 pistol, tools and other items owned by a female victim in Ohio County. The items are...
Trenton man injured in Guthrie explosion released from Vanderbilt
One of the men seriously injured in an explosion Wednesday in Guthrie has been released from the hospital. Family members say Benn Andrew Stahl came back to Trenton from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Saturday night, an incredible development, considering he suffered second and third degree burns to his face and upper chest area, in addition to serious chemical burns to his mouth, eyes and esophagus. He will still require around the clock treatment at home for his wounds, but is reportedly very happy to be back in Todd County instead of the hospital.
Todd County grand jury to hear attempted murder case against Hopkinsville man
A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the attempted murder charge against a Hopkinsville man accused in connection with a January 7 shooting incident in Guthrie. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel testified during a preliminary hearing Monday morning in Todd District Court, quoting witnesses who said Jerry Britt and Javon Byars were fighting outside a home in the Green Acres Subdivision when a man matching the description of 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville got out of the car he and Britt had arrived in and shot Byars in the hip.
Russellville PD: Multiple vehicles stolen from dealership
The Russellville Police Department is investigating after Newton Chevrolet of Russellville was burglarized Sunday. According to a news release, several subjects broke into the Newton Chevrolet in the early morning hours Sunday and took keys to multiple vehicles. At least five vehicles were stolen, and there was extensive property damage to the business.
Princeton man federally sentenced for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Monday for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to a news release from the United States Attorney of the Western District of Kentucky, 58-year-old Rodney Ware of Princeton possessed roughly 15 and a half grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it in Todd County in August of 2020. He was also in possession of a 12-guage sawed-off shotgun after having be previously convicted of possession of handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.
Colonels Sit in District Drivers Seat; Despite Up and Down Season
If someone had said Christian County would beat Hopkinsville 82-52 to me before they faced off Saturday evening, I would have laughed out loud. Both teams have had up and down years, both teams are truthfully very talented, and it being a rivalry game they are always played close. Not...
