The UK is lagging behind international rivals on green growth, the chief of the Confederation of British Industry will warn, as he urges the Government to take “big decisions” to boost the economy.Tony Danker will call on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt not to “shy away from the hard decisions that can reverse the UK’s trajectory” of falling investment in his spring budget.In a speech at University College London on Monday, the CBI director general is expected to say: “Growth still matters.It’s time for us to take those hard decisions, generating the forward momentum not only to limit recession this year but...

1 DAY AGO