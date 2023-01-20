Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsbtc.org
FightOut Crypto Presale Launches – Why This Move-to-Earn Project Will Be the Next New Token to Explode in 2023
London, England, Wednesday 14th December 2022 – There’s a model new move-to-earn (M2E) coin on the town referred to as $FGHT, and it’s the way forward for well being and health. $FGHT is the entry token of FightOut, the Net 3.0 health app and gymnasium chain that...
financemagnates.com
SEBA Bank Launches New Offering to Simplify Crypto Banking
SEBA Bank, a Swiss-based digital asset banking platform, has presented a new offering to make cryptocurrency banking easier and to match the needs of traditional and digital investors. SEBA Bank Presents a New Offering. According to Monday's press release, SEBA Bank is introducing three types of exclusive programs that customers...
privatebankerinternational.com
Australian asset manager Perpetual wraps up $1.7bn Pendal Group purchase
Australia-based asset management firm Perpetual has concluded a deal to buy its smaller peer Pendal Group for A$2.51bn ($1.7bn). Closing of the deal, which was announced in August last year, sees the creation of a large multi-boutique asset management company in the world. It also allows Perpetual to increase its...
ffnews.com
Metro Bank Launches Digital Car Loan Product Under Ratesetter Brand
Metro Bank has launched a digital car loan product under the RateSetter brand to enter the sizeable and growing vehicle financing UK market. The loans are hire purchase loans for used cars and are currently available through motor brokers using market-leading RateSetter technology. CarFinance 247 and Motion Finance are the first brokers to pilot the product with more partnerships expected to launch in the coming weeks.
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
ffnews.com
Paysend Partners with JMMB Money Transfer to Make Payments in Jamaica from the UK, US and Canada
Paysend, the UK-based fintech company, with over 8 million customers, announces a technology partnership with JMMB Money Transfer, a subsidiary of JMMB Group, to provide secure and affordable deposit-to-account transfers to family and friends in Jamaica. Jamaicans can now receive remittances from their loved ones in the UK, USA, and Canada via the Paysend App.
privatebankerinternational.com
Nippon Life India taps SS&C for asset management tool in Singapore
Financial technology outfit SS&C Technologies has received a contract from to provide its asset management solution to Nippon Life India Singapore, the offshore multi-asset and multi-strategy unit of Nippon Life India Asset Management. The move includes the delivery of SS&C’s Eze suit of asset management platform for Nippon Life India...
financemagnates.com
PrimaryBid, BMLL, FXCM and More: Executive Moves of the Week
In January, the number of executive roles being onboarded in the forex, crypto and fintech industries is returning to what we normally expect with a slight dip due to redundancies in the market. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Big decisions needed on green growth as UK lags behind rivals – CBI chief
The UK is lagging behind international rivals on green growth, the chief of the Confederation of British Industry will warn, as he urges the Government to take “big decisions” to boost the economy.Tony Danker will call on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt not to “shy away from the hard decisions that can reverse the UK’s trajectory” of falling investment in his spring budget.In a speech at University College London on Monday, the CBI director general is expected to say: “Growth still matters.It’s time for us to take those hard decisions, generating the forward momentum not only to limit recession this year but...
My company made $1 million in its first year during the 2008 financial crisis. My advice for entrepreneurs is to start now — here's why.
Dave Allen quit his job at WPP during the 2008 financial crisis to start a brand agency that turned over £10 million in 2022.
financemagnates.com
CySEC Investment Managers’ AUM Drops 7.2% to €9.9 Billion in Q3 2022
The asset under management (AUM) of investment management firms supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) reached €9.9 billion during the third quarter (Q3) of 2022. This represents 7.2% and 14.7% decreases when compared to the firm’s performance during Q2 2022 and Q3 2021. “The decrease...
Bremont Secures $59 Million Investment
LONDON — Time is money. Luxury watch manufacturer Bremont has announced that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has purchased a minority interest in the watchmaker, alongside the company’s long-standing lead investor Hellcat LP, which has increased its investment in the business as part of the transaction.More from WWDYear of the Rabbit Limited Edition TimepiecesSteeling Time: Favorite Stainless-steel Watches Among Collectors and New BuyersMovado Acquires Olivia Burton: Looks from the Brand The funding round between the investors totals to 59 million dollars — valuing the business at over 100 million dollars. “Bill’s interest stood out from the rest, noting that he had bought...
TechCrunch
Amazon launches freight service Air in India
The retailer has partnered with the Bengaluru-based cargo airline Quikjet to launch its maiden air freight service in the country, which it said will enable the firm to speed up its delivery. Amazon, which is utilizing the Boeing 737-800 for the service, said it will initially use Amazon Air to deliver goods in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. An Amazon executive described the launch of Amazon Air as a “huge step forward for the aviation industry,” without explaining how.
cryptopotato.com
Binance’s Banking Partner Will Start Ignoring Transactions Under $100K: Report
The decision to curtail these transactions is reportedly taken due to a recent FDIC statement and the implosion of FTX, who they provided services for. Crypto markets have been showing strong signs of recovery – but not everyone is convinced, and financial institutions are understandably on their guard. According...
blockchain.news
Binance Informs Customers of Upcoming Service Disruption
It has been brought to the attention of the retail customer base of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance that there is a possibility that they may be unable to access their accounts at some point in the not-too-distant future due to the fact that the exchange may go out of business. In the event that anything comparable occurs, there is a possibility that on-ramp and off-ramp bank money transfers will no longer be possible.
financemagnates.com
ASIC Drafts Reporting Rules for Foreign Brokers with Aussie Clients
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is moving towards tightening rules for foreign financial services companies with Australian operations. From October 2024, foreign brokers dealing with Australian retail clients will likely have to report their local transactions to the Aussie regulator. ASIC to Bring Reporting Rules for Foreign Brokers.
financemagnates.com
Nour Hammoury Becomes New Chief Market Analyst at SquaredFinancial
SquaredFinancial, a major global brokerage company, has appointed Nour Hammoury as its new Chief Market Analyst. He brings more than 15 years of trading and analytical experience focused on stocks, foreign exchange , and the global economy. SquaredFinancial Adds Chief Analyst. According to Monday's press release, Hammoury is a respected...
drugstorenews.com
Amneal forms partnership with Orion
The collaboration is aimed at bringing Amneal generic products to market in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Amneal has signed a long-term license agreement with Orion to commercialize a number of its complex generic products. Under the partnership agreement, Orion is Amneal’s exclusive partner to bring its portfolio of complex...
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Singapore (January 21, 2023)
As of January 21, 2023, Li Xiting was the wealthiest man in Singapore, with an estimated net worth of 18.4 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Robert & Philip Ng (No. 2, $15.2 billion), Goh Cheng Liang (No. 3, $14.1 billion); and Zhang Yong (No. 4, $8.2 billion). Wee Cho Yaw...
financefeeds.com
Euromoney rebrands to Delinian amid change in ownership, Fastmarkets brand remains unchanged
“Delinian comprises a portfolio of trusted, specialist brands, deeply embedded in the markets they serve. We look forward to investing in these brands to take advantage of the attractive growth opportunities in their specific end-markets.”. Euromoney has announced it is rebranding as Delinian, a trade name that consists of Euromoney’s...
Comments / 0