DJED is Cardano’s over-collateralized algorithmic stablecoin. DJED will use SHEN as its reserve coin. The launch of DJED on the mainnet is expected to take place this month. Cardano (ADA) price has risen by 7.7% over the last week and by 45% over the last month as the overall crypto market recovery gains momentum. It is among those cryptocurrencies that have gained the most in the wake of the market recovery since the start of 2023.

1 DAY AGO