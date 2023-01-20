Read full article on original website
China’s “Instagram” chooses Conflux Network for permissionless blockchain integration
Little Red Book, (XiaohongShu), the Chinese version of Instagram integrates Conflux Network as permissionless blockchain allowing users to showcase NFTs minted on Conflux on their profile page in the digital collection section called ‘R-Space’. The platform has more than 200 million active monthly users and this integration brings...
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
Ethereum whales are attracted to Bitgert (BRISE): 3 BIG reasons to know!
Bitgert’s gasless blockchain and its impact on BRISE price as interest grows. Unlike Ethereum, Bitgert boasts a CEX and an upcoming DEX platform. Ethereum (ETH) has been one of the cryptocurrencies with the best performance on the market so far this month. According to the figures provided by CMC,...
How AI trading technology is making stock market investors smarter
Top AI trading technology companies, including GreenKey Technologies, Kavout Corporation and IntotheBlock. Do you have any idea how AI trading technology is making stock market investors smarter every day? Well, the agencies are paving the way. Artificial talent is to buy and sell what furnaces used to be to the cavemen. That’s how one enterprise participant described the effect of disruptive science on a staid industry.
Genesis Coin Inc, Powering 35% of Global Bitcoin ATM Transactions, Acquired by Bitstop Founders
Genesis Coin Inc, the first and largest Bitcoin ATM software platform worldwide announced today that they have been acquired by early Bitcoin ATM pioneers Andrew Barnard and Doug Carrillo. Founded in 2013, Genesis Coin’s technology powers approximately 35% of global Bitcoin ATM transactions. Barnard and Carrillo, who also founded Bitstop,...
Ethereum Price Prediction V/S Metacade: Which Is The Better Long Term Crypto Investment?
The Ethereum price prediction 2023 looks like it will start to pick up once again, as investors are expecting some major price action for the ETH token into the long-term. While the Ethereum price prediction for 2023 is bullish, it is arguably not the best crypto to invest in right now.
MarketAcross named Web3 media partner of Europe’s premier blockchain event
MarketAcross will help market the upcoming European Blockchain Convention worldwide. EBC 2023 is set for 15-17 February in Barcelona and will bring together industry heavyweights, including from Aave and Bittrex. MarketAcross is a leading blockchain PR and marketing firm, also tapped as the official media partner for the upcoming Paris...
Crypto Hubs are Booming: Here’s What to Know
How to get started with the Crypto Hub. Using Crypto Hubs to build on/off ramps. Crypto hubs are doing well. So, are you curious to know more about why crypto hubs are booming? What makes the ideal setting for a crypto company’s headquarters?. From $1.49 billion in 2020, the...
Swiss Bank Cité Gestion hires digital assets firm Taurus to tokenize its shares
Cité Gestion is the first bank to tokenize its own shares. The bank has partnered with digital assets firm Taurus in issuing tokenized shares. The tokenized shares have been created in accordance with Capital Markets and Technology Association (CMTA). Cité Gestion, a private Swiss private bank, has partnered with...
Why is Bitcoin is outperforming Ethereum? Market changing in 2023
Ethereum has historically outperformed Bitcoin in bull runs. The pattern has flipped to start the year, with Bitcoin dominance rising. Our Analyst Dan Ashmore looks through history to show how and why the pattern is changing. The Flippening, huh? Nothing incites debate within crypto circles quite like it. Referring to...
Can Metacade Avoid The Great Cryptocurrency Crash?
The FTX collapse added fuel to the fire for the great cryptocurrency crash of 2022. Cryptocurrency is a high-risk, high-return asset class, and the FTX fiasco highlighted inherent weaknesses that the industry can learn from. In spite of the FTX collapse, Web3 continues to grow. Brand-new projects such as Metacade...
Binance admits “error” in mixing token reserves and user funds
Binance is allegedly working to fix the “error”. The crypto exchange released a proof of collateral report for all 94 Binance-pegged tokens, or B-Tokens. Data suggested the Binance wallet holding the exchange’s own token reserves also held user funds. Binance has reportedly acknowledged storing customers’ funds in...
Ethereum launches first ‘shadow fork’ for the Shanghai upgrade
Developers will follow up with more shadow forks ahead of the Shanghai upgrade. The Shanghai upgrade will allow for withdrawal of staked ETH. Over 16 million ETH have been locked since Ethereum began the transition from proof of work to proof of stake chain. Ethereum developers have managed to deploy...
The Sandbox (SAND) Price Forecast – Why Metacade (MCADE) Will Outperform SAND in 2023
The Sandbox is one of crypto’s metaverse first-movers, but its epic decline during the 2022 bear market has left some investors dismayed. Are you wondering what’s in store for this leading metaverse token? Below, you’ll find a The Sandbox price forecast for 2023 and learn about Metacade – a project that many have predicted could significantly outperform SAND this year.
Proposal to deploy Uniswap v3 on BNB Chain gets 80% support
0xPlasma Labs’s proposal seeks to have Uniswap v3 deployed on the BNB Chain. Uniswap could benefit from an ecosystem with nearly $1.2 billion in TVL and a large, growing user base. The proposal is expected to go to a final governance vote in coming weeks. Decentralised exchange Uniswap‘s v3...
Porsche halts NFT mint amid negative feedback from community
Porsche announces halt to NFT mint of iconic 911 Model, just a day after public mint opened. The German car manufacturer said it had listened to the community’s feedback and the mint will halt on 25 January at 6 am UTC-5. Porsche had offered 7,500 NFTs for the public...
Cardano bullish sentiment as Bitrue plans to list DJED and SHEN
DJED is Cardano’s over-collateralized algorithmic stablecoin. DJED will use SHEN as its reserve coin. The launch of DJED on the mainnet is expected to take place this month. Cardano (ADA) price has risen by 7.7% over the last week and by 45% over the last month as the overall crypto market recovery gains momentum. It is among those cryptocurrencies that have gained the most in the wake of the market recovery since the start of 2023.
Bankrupt BlockFi plans to sell $160M Bitcoin mining hardware loans
BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2022 citing exposure to the just collapsed FTX. The plan to sell off the loans backed by Bitcoin mining machines is part of the bankruptcy proceedings. Bidders have until before the end of January to submit offers. About two months after BlockFi...
