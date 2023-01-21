Former CEO of Los Angeles-Based Anti-Poverty Nonprofit Agrees to Plead Guilty to Embezzling and Misusing Funds and Tax Offense

Read full article on original website
Man Suffering from Depression Goes Missing in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA (CNS) – Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials sought the public’s help today finding a 27-year-old man suffering from depression who went missing in Santa Clarita. Lance Theodore Stone, a resident of Kern County, was last seen around 7 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 22700...
Possible Monterey Park Mass Shooting Suspect, Found dead
MONTEREY PARK (CNS) – A possible suspect in a mass shooting in which 10 people were killed and another 10 wounded at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park was found dead inside a white van at a strip mall in Torrance today after a standoff with law enforcement.
