Read full article on original website
Related
dcpolicycenter.org
The role of school boundaries in the District of Columbia: Facts and findings on boundary participation, student representation, and facility utilization
In 2023, the District of Columbia will review address-based student assignments – known as boundary assignments – to determine which District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) students are entitled by-right to attend based on their residential address. This report examines where students are more likely to attend their...
Comments / 0