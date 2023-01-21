ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Anti-LGBTQ protesters set their sights on 18+ drag shows in Tennessee

Anti-LGBTQ protesters gathered outside a Cookeville drag brunch on Sunday. Dozens of people with white masks stood across from Hix Farm Brewery, holding a Nazi flag and chanting homophobic slurs over the drag show’s music. They carried signs, asking “Why do they want an audience of children?” — despite the event being open only to those 18 years of age or older.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro City Schools Teachers of the Year

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce that Stephanie Fontaine, fifth grade teacher at Erma Siegel Elementary and Catrynia Gannon, kindergarten teacher at Overall Creek have been selected as District Teachers of the Year. Teachers were chosen for this honor based on their commitment to teaching excellence. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Central Magnet School Continues Success by Promoting Culture of Focus

When it comes to success, Central Magnet School has a lot to offer students in academics and extracurricular opportunities. But according to principal Dr. John Ash, that’s not what makes the school unique. “What makes us unique is our teachers and students,” Ash said. “They are extremely focused and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
abc17news.com

Lipscomb students build ‘emergency home’ for displaced people in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WNEM) — Some engineering students at Lipscomb University are providing a different kind of housing option for people in need in Humphreys County. The 12-foot by 7-foot structure tiny home was built by students last semester and faculty ni the Engineering Department said the micro-home will provide emergency housing to residents in Humphreys County, an area still recovering after floods in 2021.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

Puppies fly at Tri-City Aviation to find new homes

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tri-City Aviation is working as a liaison, transporting 17 puppies from Texas to New Jersey with a group called Pilots to the Rescue. The Wilson County No Kill Animal Shelter van left Texas Friday at 1 p.m. Driver of the van Amanda Leifeste said programs like Pilots to the Rescue […]
WILSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy