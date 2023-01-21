Read full article on original website
Moms in Sumner County fight for the 'right to read,' keep books on the shelves
Dozens of books in Tennessee public schools are being challenged. Some school boards and parents want to ban books that talk about racism, gender or sexual orientation.
WTVCFOX
Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
wpln.org
Anti-LGBTQ protesters set their sights on 18+ drag shows in Tennessee
Anti-LGBTQ protesters gathered outside a Cookeville drag brunch on Sunday. Dozens of people with white masks stood across from Hix Farm Brewery, holding a Nazi flag and chanting homophobic slurs over the drag show’s music. They carried signs, asking “Why do they want an audience of children?” — despite the event being open only to those 18 years of age or older.
Nashville bar asking for help finding 2 people who allegedly attacked employees
A Saturday night on lower Broadway turns violent, and now a popular Nashville bar is asking for help.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Teachers of the Year
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce that Stephanie Fontaine, fifth grade teacher at Erma Siegel Elementary and Catrynia Gannon, kindergarten teacher at Overall Creek have been selected as District Teachers of the Year. Teachers were chosen for this honor based on their commitment to teaching excellence. The...
Franklin officer grateful for ‘second chance at life’ after COVID battle
In January 2022, Franklin Police Officer Sean Finn was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. Looking back a year later, he and his wife Lauren admit they weren’t sure they’d make it to this day.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
Pets of the Week for January 24, 2023
Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2's Pets of the Week segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.
fox17.com
Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
murfreesboro.com
Central Magnet School Continues Success by Promoting Culture of Focus
When it comes to success, Central Magnet School has a lot to offer students in academics and extracurricular opportunities. But according to principal Dr. John Ash, that’s not what makes the school unique. “What makes us unique is our teachers and students,” Ash said. “They are extremely focused and...
WSMV
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
abc17news.com
Lipscomb students build ‘emergency home’ for displaced people in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WNEM) — Some engineering students at Lipscomb University are providing a different kind of housing option for people in need in Humphreys County. The 12-foot by 7-foot structure tiny home was built by students last semester and faculty ni the Engineering Department said the micro-home will provide emergency housing to residents in Humphreys County, an area still recovering after floods in 2021.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?
Thomas Frist Jr. and his family are some of the wealthiest and most influential people in Tennessee. Thomas Frist Jr., also known as "Tom" Frist, is the son of the late Thomas Frist Sr., who co-founded the hospital corporation, Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in 1968. Tom Frist currently serves as a Director of the Company.
WSMV
Family claims AmeriGas owes them hundreds, put them at risk during the winter
SPARTA, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the temperatures drop, the last thing you want is to lose your heat. One Middle Tennessee family said issues with their gas company put them at risk of that happening, and they are worried about other customers facing the same issue. A Sparta family claims...
WKRN
'She did a fantastic job and saved that woman's life': Local CPR instructor stops class to restart woman's heart
‘She did a fantastic job and saved that woman’s life’: …. Wilson County nonprofit aims to help TN women find …. The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was marked by more controversy in Tennessee, roughly five months after the state's abortion "trigger law" took effect.
‘Dumbfounding’: Two staff members assaulted at Robert’s Western World
Surveillance video captured an attack on two employees at a popular downtown honky-tonk over the weekend.
Puppies fly at Tri-City Aviation to find new homes
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tri-City Aviation is working as a liaison, transporting 17 puppies from Texas to New Jersey with a group called Pilots to the Rescue. The Wilson County No Kill Animal Shelter van left Texas Friday at 1 p.m. Driver of the van Amanda Leifeste said programs like Pilots to the Rescue […]
MJPD direct traffic at dismissal for Wilson County middle schools
Afternoon dismissals at Mt. Juliet and West Wilson Middle School are causing some major safety concerns.
wufe967.com
Atlanta domestic terrorism suspects seen smiling, stone-faced in post anti-police riot booking photos
The six accused domestic terrorists arrested when anti-police protests devolved into violence Saturday night in downtown Atlanta were seen either smiling or stone faced in their booking photos. The Atlanta Police Department identified the six suspects – all who came from outside Georgia – to Fox News Digital Sunday afternoon....
Nashville farmer reacts to ‘Eggflation’
Michael Maples says they haven't raised their prices over the last few weeks.
