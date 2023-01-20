Read full article on original website
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Before the Bell: Massive Layoffs at Google, Microsoft; Netflix Surprises to the Upside
Thursday was a second consecutive down day, especially for growth stocks. Friday is off to a somewhat better start, as premarket trading in Netflix is lifting all growth boats. Will it last all day?
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Wall Street succession plans: The case for why all 6 big banks could consider a leadership change this year
Either by choice or by force, we could see a top US bank replace its CEO this year. Here's why each big-bank executive could be on their way out.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bet another $47 million on Tesla stock last week as the EV-maker slashed prices
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest poured another $47 million into Tesla stock last week. The buying spree came as Tesla slashed its prices for its models in Europe and the US. Wood has been bullish on Tesla amid a steep market rout, and predicted shares would reach $500 by 2026. Cathie...
Musk agrees with JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon that it will take 50 years to transition to green energy
J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk agreed Thursday that the world will be reliant on oil and gas for 50 years and that an immediate transition to alternative energy is unrealistic.
Palantir CEO's Message To Tech Workers Critical Of Its Military Deals: 'Bless You, Don't Work Here'
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp addressed tech workers who can’t stomach the company’s deals with military and government agencies at the World Economic Forum in Davos. What Happened: Karp said, “You may not agree with that and, bless you, don’t work here,” reported CNBC....
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 6.87% to $142.59 going into the close of Monday's session. The stock may be up amid overall market strength, the recent reaction to the company's price cuts and CEO Elon Musk's ongoing trial over his 2018 'funding secured' comments. Tesla To Report...
Interesting BGS Put And Call Options For March 17th
Investors in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BGS options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
AXSM April 21st Options Begin Trading
Investors in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw new options begin trading today, for the April 21st expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 88 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AXSM options chain for the new April 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: IDAI, VERB ,IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks rallied Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 4.9% this afternoon. In company news, Trust Stamp (IDAI) was almost 46% higher after the US Patent Office issued a notice of allowance for its Privacy-First Identity Company trademark and its low-code identity verification software platform. Nearly two dozen banks have signed on for paid pilot programs of the the Privacy-First Identity system over the past three months, the company said.
HOLX vs. EW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Medical - Instruments stocks are likely familiar with Hologic (HOLX) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Already up 15% In 2023
After a rough showing last year, technology stocks have busted out of the gate strong in 2023, undoubtedly a welcomed development among investors. A hawkish Fed, geopolitical uncertainties, and inflation all contributed to the sector’s poor performance, with investors facing volatility throughout the year. However, with sentiment shifting following...
A New Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Is the stock market in store for another bull market? Absolutely, undoubtedly yes. Will it take place in 2023? That remains to be seen. But there's no question that sooner or later stocks will once again begin a sustained period of positive momentum. A new bull market is coming, though,...
Here's Why Deckers (DECK) Stock Seems a Promising Bet Now
Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stock has been doing well on bourses, thanks to its efforts related to product innovations, store expansion and enhancement of e-commerce capabilities. DECK’s focus on expanding its brand assortments, bringing a more innovative line of products and optimizing omnichannel distribution bode well. Buoyed by the...
Microsoft held an invite-only Sting concert for execs in Davos the day before the company announced layoffs of 10,000 employees
The tech giant held a Sting performance in Davos where the business elite is attending the World Economic Forum, according to The Wall Street Journal.
First Week of September 15th Options Trading For PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Investors in PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW) saw new options begin trading this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 235 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the PACW options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
