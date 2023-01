This week saw the Mustangs take on competition of all sorts and sizes with varying success. (Note: Events covered Jan. 16-22) The Mustangs went outside of the conference to find some tough Class 4A competition in Ankeny (8-7) on Jan. 17, ultimately providing a sobering 61-44 loss that DCG hopes to grow from when returning to 3A opponents.

GRINNELL, IA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO