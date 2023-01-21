ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA

Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA, continuing across White Pass the views are amazing. Traces of snow here and there along the way. A wall made out of rocks to help stop rocks from rolling across the highway as they slide down the mountain sides. We did drive by a huge pile of glass on the side of the road. One can only imagine a rock might have hit a car window. I was watching for that after I saw the glass.
WASHINGTON STATE
Travel Maven

Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
TAOS, NM
moderncampground.com

Deception Pass State Park: A Natural and Cultural Gem in Washington

Washington’s most popular state park, Deception Pass, was recently named the fifth most beautiful in the country by the digital travel publication Travel Lens. The ranking was based on search data from 2020-2022 and the number of state park reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor that contained words like “beautiful,” “stunning,” and “breathtaking.” With 61.03% of online reviews mentioning words synonymous with beauty, it’s no surprise that Deception Pass is highly sought after by visitors.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Guess Which Washington State Park Ranked 3rd Best in the USA

We are blessed to have lots of wonderful National parks in Washington State, but one special park has been named the 3rd best in the USA!. A national list of the best parks in the United States was recently released, and Washington State almost claimed the top spot. The list was put together by looking at many factors like the distance from a major city, the cost of entry, and by looking at the percentage of online ratings that mention the word beautiful.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Mushroom Hunting in Washington: A Complete Guide

Mushroom hunting is a great hobby that, thankfully, more and more people are getting into. It’s a great excuse to go for a walk in the woods, to learn about native flora, and can potentially result in free food!. Foraging in general became very popular during the pandemic as...
WASHINGTON STATE
washingtonnature.org

Port Susan Bay Preserve: Where have all the Chinook gone? (Part 2)

This is part two of a two-part series on important work happening at the Port Susan Bay Preserve; you can read part one here. Rebuilding an estuary, one of the most productive ecosystems on earth, takes dedication. Estuaries, the marshy areas that exist between where the land meets the sea,...
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder

Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
NEWPORT, OR
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
thereflector.com

Washington State Parks recruiting 305 seasonal aides

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced in a news release last week it is looking for 305 park aides for seasonal positions starting in April and ending in September. Positions are available throughout every section of the state, from old-growth forests to Puget Sound and the high desert.
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA

I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE

