reddirtramblings.com
Seed catalogs arrive daily
Starting in December, seed catalogs begin to arrive. By January, they arrive daily. Even though many companies have gone completely online, others like John Scheepers Kitchen Garden Seeds send paper seed catalogs. I’m so glad they do. Like additional Christmas presents during the bleakest part of the year, seed...
backyardboss.net
How to Start Your Own Garden
Gardening is a great way to reconnect with nature, grow your own food, and positively contribute to your physical and mental well-being. There’s nothing more satisfying than watching your plants grow and yield beautiful flowers, tasty fruits, or crunchy veggies. So how should you go about starting your garden?...
savvygardening.com
Winter sowing: An easy, low-cost technique for starting seeds
Winter sowing is one of my favorite techniques for starting seeds because it’s easy, doesn’t take up indoor space, uses recycled materials, and is a low-cost way to produce a lot of seedlings. It’s also very effective for many types of vegetable, perennial, annual, and herb seeds. Below you’ll learn when to winter sow and get step-by-step instructions for sowing seeds in milk jugs as well as plastic containers.
Time to dip a gardening toe into quirky hydroponics
Hydroponics is one of those growing techniques that seems to be capturing people’s imagination at the moment – fuelled perhaps by the slew of CGI images showing futuristic vertical farms atop skyscrapers that are flooding social media these days. Fortunately, you don’t have to have an engineering degree or be the owner of a glass-covered penthouse to try this out for yourself. Here’s my beginner’s guide to home hydroponics.
The Daily South
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
housebeautiful.com
5 houseplants to inject some life into your home this winter
Houseplant lover? Whilst we love tending to and nurturing a plant, we equally love those low maintenance plants that just thrive, with very little effort on our side. If you want to inject a bit of life and greenery into your home with some fuss-free indoor plants, Victorian greenhouse manufacturer, Alitex, reveals its pick of the best indoor plants to care for over the colder months.
BHG
How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees
The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
Farming Mushrooms On Cardboard!
Last time, I talked about how easy it is to grow dandelions in a garden or on a piece of land you want to easily grow a low-maintenance edible crop on. Now, I want to talk about another low-maintenance food that you can easily grow. There are plenty of environments you can grow it in, but you can easily grow it indoors if you do not have a lot of outdoor space or room to raise crops. Heck, you can even grow this particular kind of food without even having traditional soil to grow it on. This little article is here to teach you how to grow some delicious mushrooms: a kind of easily growable food you can even grow on a piece of cardboard!
theseasonalhomestead.com
Starting Seeds Outdoors in Containers or Soil Blocks
An alternative to starting seeds indoors in your home, is to start them outdoors in a soil medium in containers or soil blocks. In this outdoor seed starting guide, I’ll go through why you may want to start seeds in containers or soil blocks outdoors, rather than direct sowing or indoor seed starting.
10 Types of Flowering Trees
Flowering trees can make a big statement when they're in full bloom. Every yard should have at least one such tree. Eastern redbud is a small native tree found in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 4 through 8. Redbuds generally grow to about 20 feet tall and 30 to 35 feet wide at the top. They bloom in early spring before the leaves come out.
Stuck at home, happy plants will keep me company
I am back being poorly. Confined to our London flat. Perhaps the long walks in driving Danish winter rain took more out of me than I’d realised. So my world has shrunk again. No Twelfth Night on Plot 29, a tradition here for Howard and me. A late Christmas commune with our north London land and whisky. Sometimes wiser older men. But not this year.
Norristown Times Herald
From the Ground Up: Getting a head start on vegetables
When it comes to planting vegetables, gardeners have at least four options. First, there’s the time-honored method of planting seeds directly in the ground. Second is to buy seedlings and transplant them into the garden. Third is to start seeds indoors, several weeks before the optimum outdoor planting time for each vegetable type. The fourth is a combination of two or more of these options.
backyardboss.net
Should You Rotate Crops in Your Vegetable Garden
Do you know the importance of crop rotation in a vegetable garden? If not, it’s an essential practice for anyone owning or wanting to get a vegetable garden. This method is beneficial both to the quality and production of your crop; Rotating your vegetable plants will also aid in preventing pests and diseases.
backyardboss.net
How Often Should You Change Potting Soil
Potting soil plays a huge role in the health and life of your container garden. Since soil doesn’t come with an expiration date, it can be difficult to tell when it’s time to change it. To help your plants thrive, you need to provide them with nutrient-rich, well-draining, and well-aerated potting soil.
Curious Nature: What happens to plants under the snow?
If you spend time outdoors in the wintertime, you are very likely to encounter the wonders of snow. As you look around, it’s easy to see all of the trees and other large plants that are present above the snow and question how they are surviving. However, shrubs and small trees might also be hidden beneath the snow for most of the winter and these plants are adapted to make it through the winter as well.
backyardgardener.com
Bellis – English Daisy, Herb Margaret, Perennials Guide to Planting Flowers
The Daisy of Europe is the one of which we speak here. Who has not read the words of Burns and Wordsworth, and having read, who has not admired these charming button-like flowers tile more? Let us read again several stanzas of Burns:. TO A MOUNTAIN DAISY. On turning one...
savvygardening.com
When to cut back asparagus for healthy, productive plants
When to cut back asparagus is a common question among vegetable gardeners. While growing asparagus isn’t difficult, knowing when and how to prune these perennial plants can mean the difference between a prolific harvest of healthy spears and poor production from pest-ridden plants. In this article, I’ll share important insight into how asparagus grows and then offer information on the best time to cut back asparagus plants for optimum plant health and production.
thespruce.com
Fill Dirt vs. Topsoil: What's the Difference?
Think of fill dirt and topsoil as a foundation and the house that’s built on it—the two go hand-in-hand. Both perform important functions and are needed, regardless of how big or small your yard is. Learn about the differences between fill dirt and topsoil and how and when...
vpm.org
Navigating Seed Catalogs and Winter Sowing
Ah, January, and the plant catalogs are arriving through snail mail almost daily. As I read through their colorful pages, I start planning for the upcoming growing season. As I plan, I reference the photographs taken during 2022 and I check my shoe box of plant tags to note successes and losses, finally, I look at my notes to refresh my memory. My garden plans change with the arrival of another plant catalog and that’s okay, this is a process I work through every January. Soon I will make my final decisions and submit my seed and plant orders early so I don’t miss out on the hybrids, varieties, and cultivars I want to grow this year.
