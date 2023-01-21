Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again.
Citizen journalist’s lawsuit heard by federal appeals court
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An online citizen journalist from Texas asked federal appeals court judges Wednesday to revive her lawsuit against authorities who had her arrested for seeking and obtaining nonpublic information from police — a case that has drawn attention from national media organizations and free speech advocates.
