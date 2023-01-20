Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Dance and Cheer Competition at the Bayfront Convention Center
While it may not feel warm outside, it certainly felt like it inside the Bayfront Convention Center on Saturday for the Champion Cheer Central Winter Beach Blast Championship. This one-day event welcomes dance and cheer teams all around the region for a chance to compete for a variety of prizes.
erienewsnow.com
UPMC Hamot to Host Find Your Fit Hiring Event
UPMC Hamot is hosting an in-person Find Your Fit Event next Tuesday, January 31st for those interested in beginning a career at UPMC. The event is open to anyone who is looking for a position within UPMC, including current employees. The Find Your Fit Event will take place at UPMC...
erienewsnow.com
The Mercy Center for Women Provides a Safe Haven for Families: Giving You the Business
Shelter, a safe place, and a purpose in life. That's what just about everyone strives to have. A decades old building in East Erie is called a blessing to those inside. It is a home with humble rooms, a kitchen, and love. It is the Mercy Center for Women, started...
erienewsnow.com
Shriner's Patients Enjoy Snow Tubing
The return of snow was good news for Shriner's patients as they got to enjoy a snow tubing event at Peek 'N Peak on Saturday. Patients of all ages could get bundled up and enjoyed the snow and tubing hills at the ski resort in Clymer, New York. The goal...
erienewsnow.com
Migrants in Jamestown: Schooling Needs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — While the adults of newly migrated Colombian families in Jamestown search for housing and wait for their court date to obtain legal documents, children of these families are already integrating into our public school system. Educators at Jamestown Public Schools tell us families...
Waterford junior baker takes second-place honor in PA Farm Show
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One local baker has claimed a top honor from the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The statewide Farm Show was held Jan. 7 to Jan. 14. It celebrates agriculture throughout the commonwealth, like a state fair. This year, Waterford-native Riley Harris took home the 2nd place Junior Baker award. Harris is a 9-year-old who enjoys […]
Popular fundraiser returns to Bayfront Maritime Center
At the start of February, the Bayfront Maritime Center will be welcoming back a popular fundraiser. Ale’s for Sails is making a return on February 3, following a multi-year stoppage due to the pandemic. Ten breweries will be on site offering samples to those in attendance. “The organization got hit pretty hard by COVID and […]
erienewsnow.com
Ski Resorts, Skiers Looking Forward to Incoming Snowfall
With a warmer start to the year, many local ski resorts and skiers have largely had to make-do with artificial snow. But with snow in the forecast, many are looking forward to hitting the slopes with natural snow over the next few days. "Getting that natural snow, helping out with...
Fairview High School to host political activism group Turning Point USA
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Fairview High School will be hosting a student-focucussed discussion panel with the conservative political activism organization Turning Point USA. The event will take place in the Fairview High School Library located at 7466 McCray Rd. on Friday, Jan. 26 at 3:15 p.m. The event will feature numerous conservative activists and influencers including Olympian Anthony […]
Erie promoter and community leader celebrates retirement
A longtime leader and promoter in the Erie community celebrated his retirement Thursday, Jan. 19. Colleagues, staff and friends of Casey Wells met at the Bayfront Convention Center to celebrate his career achievements. Casey wells has spent the last 40 years with Erie Events bringing many big celebrities and shows to the area. He said […]
Saigon Nights brings Vietnamese cuisine to Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Many things are universal between cultural cuisines — the donut, for example, has many variations worldwide, as does the dumpling — but the most universally-shared cuisine might be soup. Specifically noodle soup. If there’s a chicken or cow on that continent, you better believe someone long ago paired their meat with broth and […]
Greenville, Westminster record setter inducted into Mercer County Hall of Fame
The 11-member class included former Greenville High School and Westminster College running back Andy Blatt
WBKO
Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The body of a kayaker who went missing on Lake Erie late last year was found in New York State, according to officials. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. On...
erienewsnow.com
United Way Hosts Free Tax Preparation Event
It may only be mid-January, but tax season will soon be here. On Saturday, United Way held their annual, free, tax preparation event. Filing your taxes can be daunting, but United Way tries to make it a bit easier and affordable to people in the area with their annual event.
yourerie
Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to be mindful of erosion
Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to be mindful of erosion. Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to …. Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to be mindful of erosion. PA State Police, fire crews repel down to save man …. PA State Police, fire crews repel...
erienewsnow.com
Declining Respiratory Cases Across the Country and at Home
The CDC announced that across the country, flu, Covid and RSV cases are beginning to decline, but are we seeing that here in Erie. Katie Zboyovski, a Pharmacist at LECOM said, "Finally, I would like to report, yes, cases are down. So, the so called tripledemic are decreasing and that's for all age groups. But we still want to keep our eyes out for our young kiddos and our older individuals 65 and above, especially those with comorbidity conditions."
Moms for Liberty prepares for school board elections
A local group is preparing for the upcoming school board season. Saturday, the “Mom’s for Liberty” held a meeting at The Erie County Republican Headquarters where they looked to gather interest in the community for people who are looking to possibly run for school board or run a campaign for school board at any of […]
explore venango
School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 23, 2023, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreVenango.com. School closings and delays are brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
erienewsnow.com
Restaurant Owners and Customers Excited for Erie Restaurant Week's Return
Erie Restaurant Week returns for the third year; with 38 local restaurants, bars, and breweries participating in the event. Both business owners, and customers are excited for the event's return. "[I'm] excited to get to know new costumers, new people, and [for] people to hear about us," said Dina Csir,...
wnynewsnow.com
JTM Foods Acquires Texas Based Edible Cookie Dough Company, Cookies-n-Milk
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — JTM Foods, LLC and JJ’s Bakery has acquired Cookies-n-Milk, a family owned and operated innovative producer of Edible Cookie Dough bites in McKinney, Texas. Cookies-n-Milk produces edible cookie dough bites along with a range of bake and sell cookie dough, fresh cookies,...
Comments / 0