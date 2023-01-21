Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kofi Kingston Has Major Praise For Pretty Deadly: “The WWE Universe Is Going To Be Pleasantly Surprised”
Kofi Kingston is a big fan of Pretty Deadly and believes the group could really succeed on the WWE main roster. The New Day member discussed this topic during his latest interview on the Under The Ring podcast, where he praised the former NXT tag team champions for being naturals at connecting with the crowd. Check out Kingston’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Onlookers were recently baffled by a new mysterious sea creature that washed ashore- Some called it a 'Killer hot dog'
Just this past week, a bizarre-looking wild sea creature washed up on a beach's shores. The pink-colored eel-like animal did not appear to have eyes and had razor-sharp teeth. Many onlookers along the coast were baffled by the creature's long, pink, stalk-shaped body with a stump-like protrusion set just about one-third of the way down its body. [i]
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kazuchika Okada Thinks A Wrestling World Cup Could Work and Is Willing To Talk To Tony Khan and Triple H To Make It Happen
Kazuchika Okada is interested in a wrestling world cup. The top NJPW superstar and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion discussed this topic during his latest interview with Tokyo Sport. In his chat, The Rainmaker expresses his love of World Cup-type events, and states that he will even reach out to WWE and AEW on his own to try and make one happen for wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
FITE and AEW Announce Faster Access To AEW Programming For International Fans
It was announced today by FITE and AEW that fans in Brazil and European countries will now have faster access to All Elite Programming. FITE TV sent out the following:. FITE and AEW Announce Faster Access to AEW Programming. Live AEW Access for fans in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg. Quicker...
The Strawberry Letter: His Past Won't Let Him Last
The Strawberry Letter: His Past Won't Let Him Last
Comments / 0