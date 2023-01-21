ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Fox News meteorologist beaten on NYC subway train

A Fox News weatherman who was on his way home from a bar early Sunday was assaulted by a group of teenagers on a New York City subway, police said. Four teens beat Adam Klotz, 37, after he asked them to stop smoking marijuana and to stop harassing an elderly passenger, New York City police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

NBC News

577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy