I don't want to build a snow man. Winter is here and our response to it is usually hot or cold (pun intended). We either love it or despise it. I've actually developed another response. I endure it. It's really all I can do. Thankfully, we are already a third of the way through the winter of 2022-2023. As I'm writing this on this winter day it is 43 in St. George, 37 in Juneau, Alaska and 23 in Cedar City. You can guess where I am.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO