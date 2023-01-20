Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Being A "Nice Guy," Meeting Strangers From The Internet, And 27 Other Things People Seriouslyyyy Regret From Their Teenage Years
"I just think about the wasted efforts and self-loathing I put myself through for absolutely no other reason besides an underdeveloped pre-frontal cortex."
Driving pet peeve generates new word, Nicehole
A new driving related pet-peeve generated the new term, “nicehole,” a driver who thinks they’re being nice but is actually driving dangerously.
