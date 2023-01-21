ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorebeat.com

Brick Places Lien on Home That Housed 180 Animals, Building Now Boarded Up

Brick Township has placed a lien on the home at 111 Arrowhead Park Drive for the portion of the cleanup effort expended by the township’s public works department after its inhabitants were charged with animal cruelty and child endangerment in December 2022. The township council on Tuesday night, without...
BRICK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Police Chief Retiring, Presented With Key to the City

Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio will retire at the end of the month after a seven-year stint leading the department, during which time he introduced innovative new programs to curb the opioid epidemic, established a Street Crimes Unit and reorganized the township into patrol districts with community policing outreach.
BRICK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Seaside Park Police Blotter: Wrong House, Right Car, Sparking Wires

Seaside Park police have released their weekly blotter. The blotter features a sampling of calls to which the department responded over the past week. The total numbers of calls handled by the department last week was 92. The blotter appears below:. 1/14. Suspicious Person – Police were dispatched to the...
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Sets Its Summerfest Band Schedule for 2023

The Jersey Shore may be heading into the chilliest time of the year, but Brick Township officials had summer fun on their minds Tuesday night. The township council approved a contract with an events management firm to set the band schedule for 2023 Summerfest concert series, which will once again consist of four events with food, a beer and wine garden, activities and a fireworks display each week. The governing body also voted in favor of seeking bids for the other aspects of the annual series of events at Windward Beach Park.
BRICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy