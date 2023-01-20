ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

California Democrats consider wealth tax — including for people who moved out of state

California lawmakers are pushing legislation that would impose a new tax on the state's wealthiest residents — even if they've already moved to another part of the country. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat, last week introduced a bill in the California State Legislature that would impose an extra annual 1.5% tax on those with a "worldwide net worth" above $1 billion, starting as early as January 2024.
philomathnews.com

Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission following in-person interviews with the candidates in February.
NBC News

Tennessee to cut federal dollars to treat HIV

Tennessee will cut federal funding for testing and treating patients with HIV and instead allocate state funds toward the virus. NBC’s Erika Edwards has more on why the state is refusing federal money and what impact those living with HIV will face.Jan. 23, 2023.
californiaglobe.com

10 Million California Mail Ballots Were ‘Unaccounted For’ in November 2022

Election integrity firm, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), issued its analysis last week reporting 10.9 million out of 22,184,707 million ballots mailed out to California registered voters during the 2022 midterm elections were “unaccounted for.”. They also found 226,250 mail ballots were rejected by election officials. “These rejections...
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
The Hill

GOP in Nebraska, Washington state back Harmeet Dhillon for RNC chair

The GOP in Nebraska and Washington state have endorsed California attorney Harmeet Dhillon’s challenge to replace Ronna McDaniel as chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). The Nebraska Republican Party voted to 62-41 to have state Chair Eric Underwood cast his ballot for Dhillon for the top RNC spot, the Norfolk Daily News reported in…
