El Dorado, KS

butlercountytimesgazette.com

Jan. Freya Study Club

Freya Study Club members gathered at the Kansas Oil Museum on Friday, January 20, 2023, to enjoy dessert and an entertaining talk by Warren Martin. Hostesses were Paula Pepperd, Cherrie Kehler, and Deb Wheeler. Tables were decorated with yellow tablecloths and sunflowers to celebrate Kansas Day coming up at the end of the month. Delicious fruit pies were served along with coffee and ice water.
EL DORADO, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Lady Cat Classic starts on Thursday at El Dorado High

The 30th annual Lady Cat Classic kicks off on Thursday with host El Dorado coming off a big win over rival Augusta this past week. Seven of the eight teams participated in last year’s tournament that saw Goddard beat Mill Valley in the championship game, 41-31. Emeree Zars of Mill Valley was picked as the tournament’s MVP. Goddard’s Maycee James was the tournament’s top player.
EL DORADO, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

butlercountytimesgazette.com

Community Gift Giving

The Captain Edgar Dale American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 in El Dorado recently showed their dedication to the local community by delivering Christmas gifts to Veteran residents at three nursing homes in the area. The three homes were LakePoint El Dorado, El Dorado Care and Rehabilitation and Homestead of El Dorado.
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Orioles steal Baldwin Invitational in OT

Going to Baldwin every year has been good to the Augusta boys’ basketball team and on Saturday, that success continued. Augusta needed overtime but they knocked off Girard, 55-49 to win the BIT championship for the eighth time. The tournament had six schools participating this season, putting the tournament into a round-robin to find a pool winner who would advance to the championship game.
AUGUSTA, KS
KAKE TV

3 hurt, 1 critically, in crash hear Haysville

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KAKE) - Three people have been hurt, one of them critically, in a crash near Haysville. Emergency crews responded at around 9 a.m. Monday to the report of a possible head-on collision on Broadway near 63rd Street South. Lt. Tim Forshee with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said both drivers and a passenger were transported to a local hospital.
HAYSVILLE, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Augusta boys use OT to win Baldwin Invitational Tournament again

Going to Baldwin every year has been good to the Augusta boys’ basketball team and on Saturday, that success continued. Augusta needed overtime but they knocked off Girard, 55-49 to win the BIT championship for the eighth time. The tournament had six schools participating this season, putting the tournament into a round-robin to find a pool winner who would advance to the championship game.
AUGUSTA, KS
KAKE TV

Sheriff: Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle in backseat of pickup truck

GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge. The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 80th Street, north-northeast of Geuda Springs. The sheriff's office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup and he had hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat.
GEUDA SPRINGS, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita By E.B.’s Top 500,000 Vietnamese restaurants: An Pho

If you drive outside of Wichita, there aren’t too many places to grab a bowl of pho. Did you know, though, there’s a Vietnamese restaurant located inside the Kansas Star Casino called An Pho? It’s strategically located right by the baccarat tables and open until midnight on the weekdays and 1 a.m. on the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

El Dorado Correctional Facility Resident Death

EL DORADO– El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) resident Erik Lawrence De-Leon died unexpectedly Friday, January 13, 2023. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC...
EL DORADO, KS

