24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Jan. Freya Study Club
Freya Study Club members gathered at the Kansas Oil Museum on Friday, January 20, 2023, to enjoy dessert and an entertaining talk by Warren Martin. Hostesses were Paula Pepperd, Cherrie Kehler, and Deb Wheeler. Tables were decorated with yellow tablecloths and sunflowers to celebrate Kansas Day coming up at the end of the month. Delicious fruit pies were served along with coffee and ice water.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Cat Classic starts on Thursday at El Dorado High
The 30th annual Lady Cat Classic kicks off on Thursday with host El Dorado coming off a big win over rival Augusta this past week. Seven of the eight teams participated in last year’s tournament that saw Goddard beat Mill Valley in the championship game, 41-31. Emeree Zars of Mill Valley was picked as the tournament’s MVP. Goddard’s Maycee James was the tournament’s top player.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Augusta, Circle boys’ take home tourney titles
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Community Gift Giving
The Captain Edgar Dale American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 in El Dorado recently showed their dedication to the local community by delivering Christmas gifts to Veteran residents at three nursing homes in the area. The three homes were LakePoint El Dorado, El Dorado Care and Rehabilitation and Homestead of El Dorado.
2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Circle boys steal Roadrunner Classic in final seconds
ANTHONY, Kansas—Sometimes, it’s now how you start but how you finish. For the Circle Thunderbirds, they finished with a bang in the 52nd annual Roadrunner Classic as Trevor Cowman scored a jumper with 9.1 seconds to beat Wellington and win the tournament finals on Saturday night. “We got...
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Orioles steal Baldwin Invitational in OT
kmuw.org
Permits for duplexes in Wichita nearly doubled in 2022. It hasn’t come without concern.
The rising number of duplex developments in Wichita is bringing with it a tension between some neighborhoods and the demand for more affordable housing. The number of building permits issued in Wichita for two-family residential homes nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022, from 410 to 750. Stan Longhofer, director of...
KAKE TV
3 hurt, 1 critically, in crash hear Haysville
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KAKE) - Three people have been hurt, one of them critically, in a crash near Haysville. Emergency crews responded at around 9 a.m. Monday to the report of a possible head-on collision on Broadway near 63rd Street South. Lt. Tim Forshee with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said both drivers and a passenger were transported to a local hospital.
Who could run for mayor in Wichita this year? Here are six potential candidates
Current and former Wichita City Council members and a community organizer are among those who could challenge Brandon Whipple.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Augusta boys use OT to win Baldwin Invitational Tournament again
Going to Baldwin every year has been good to the Augusta boys’ basketball team and on Saturday, that success continued. Augusta needed overtime but they knocked off Girard, 55-49 to win the BIT championship for the eighth time. The tournament had six schools participating this season, putting the tournament into a round-robin to find a pool winner who would advance to the championship game.
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
Snow and slippery conditions in western Kansas have caused Interstate 70 at Goodland to close.
KAKE TV
Sheriff: Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle in backseat of pickup truck
GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge. The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 80th Street, north-northeast of Geuda Springs. The sheriff's office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup and he had hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita By E.B.’s Top 500,000 Vietnamese restaurants: An Pho
If you drive outside of Wichita, there aren’t too many places to grab a bowl of pho. Did you know, though, there’s a Vietnamese restaurant located inside the Kansas Star Casino called An Pho? It’s strategically located right by the baccarat tables and open until midnight on the weekdays and 1 a.m. on the weekend.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
El Dorado Correctional Facility Resident Death
EL DORADO– El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) resident Erik Lawrence De-Leon died unexpectedly Friday, January 13, 2023. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC...
Sedgwick County commissioner delivers twins, joins meeting the next day
Lopez gave birth to twins on Tuesday and then joined the commission meeting via Zoom on Wednesday.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong system skirts by Tuesday into Wednesday
Temperatures try to moderate some Monday, but do not have much luck of succeeding the rest of the workweek. Our next storm system is positioned over the four corners region out west. This will take a more southerly track with the greater impacts over Oklahoma and Texas by midweek. We...
