El Dorado, KS

KWCH.com

KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout

KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
DODGE CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Sheriff: Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle in backseat of pickup truck

GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge. The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 80th Street, north-northeast of Geuda Springs. The sheriff's office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup and he had hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat.
GEUDA SPRINGS, KS
KVOE

CRASH UPDATE: Olathe pedestrian hurt, Emporia driver cited after Monday incident outside Emporia State University

Emporia Police says an Olathe man was hurt in Monday night’s pickup-pedestrian incident outside Emporia State University. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the incident happened just after 6:50 pm in the 1500 block of Merchant. The pedestrian, 21-year-old William Hillyer, was in the pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a truck driven by 78-year-old Larry Hartup of Emporia.
EMPORIA, KS
kfdi.com

Man killed in confrontation with police in Wellington

A 30-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a confrontation with police officers at a home in Wellington. Two officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East 7th around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. A woman told the officers her boyfriend was inside, tearing the house up. The officers went inside and they saw a man coming out of a bedroom with a large knife. They ordered him to drop the knife, but he started moving toward them. One officer fired several times and struck the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Harley Bagby of Wellington.
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Man shot, woman stabbed after dispute in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Jan. 23: Police say they responded to the call of the shooting/stabbing at around 8:25 Sunday in the 3100 block of S. Rutan. While en route, they found a 22-year-old man at E. Ross Parkway and S. Rutan who said he had been shot in the leg at the home on Rutan. He said he was shot by an unknown man who fled the scene. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and later released.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Pleas accepted in cases of SUV use as deadly weapon, drug distribution

Sentencing is coming in late March for a Montana man accused of trying to use an SUV as a deadly weapon during an incident near Emporia last month. Jacob Culver, age 39 of Great Falls, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault as part of a hearing this week. Other counts, including speeding, criminal damage, failure to stop at a wreck causing injury or damage and reckless driving, were all dismissed.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 critical, damaged power lines after crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash at West 11th Street near Tyler in west Wichita. The crash closed 11th Street between Waddington and Roland. Wichita police says no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash. Evergy was on the scene working...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wellington man injured in Sumner County chase

A Wellington man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a chase in Sumner County on Friday afternoon. Deputies were chasing a pickup around 2:30 Friday afternoon and the pickup hit a deputy’s vehicle, causing it to hit a semi truck on Interstate 135. The 31-year-old driver...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Arrest made after threat to Wichita school

Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
WICHITA, KS

