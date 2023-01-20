Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
Related
KWCH.com
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
KAKE TV
Sheriff: Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle in backseat of pickup truck
GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge. The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 80th Street, north-northeast of Geuda Springs. The sheriff's office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup and he had hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat.
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: Olathe pedestrian hurt, Emporia driver cited after Monday incident outside Emporia State University
Emporia Police says an Olathe man was hurt in Monday night’s pickup-pedestrian incident outside Emporia State University. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the incident happened just after 6:50 pm in the 1500 block of Merchant. The pedestrian, 21-year-old William Hillyer, was in the pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a truck driven by 78-year-old Larry Hartup of Emporia.
kfdi.com
Man killed in confrontation with police in Wellington
A 30-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a confrontation with police officers at a home in Wellington. Two officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East 7th around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. A woman told the officers her boyfriend was inside, tearing the house up. The officers went inside and they saw a man coming out of a bedroom with a large knife. They ordered him to drop the knife, but he started moving toward them. One officer fired several times and struck the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Harley Bagby of Wellington.
KWCH.com
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
One killed in Wellington officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Wellington officer-involved shooting that killed one Saturday night.
Teen girl shot in southeast Wichita early Sunday
A teen girl was shot in southeast Wichita overnight.
Police investigating shooting in south Wichita
Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police officers in the area heard three shots fired in the 4900 block of E. Harry. A teenaged-shooting victim was found and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KWCH.com
Man shot, woman stabbed after dispute in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Jan. 23: Police say they responded to the call of the shooting/stabbing at around 8:25 Sunday in the 3100 block of S. Rutan. While en route, they found a 22-year-old man at E. Ross Parkway and S. Rutan who said he had been shot in the leg at the home on Rutan. He said he was shot by an unknown man who fled the scene. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and later released.
Probation ordered for former Sedgwick County Jail deputy who groped female inmates
An email address used to contact an inmate that referenced characters in a Sherlock Holmes novel was an “obvious connection” to former deputy Timothy Baskerville’s last name. It helped investigators confirm a report about his illegal conduct.
2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Pleas accepted in cases of SUV use as deadly weapon, drug distribution
Sentencing is coming in late March for a Montana man accused of trying to use an SUV as a deadly weapon during an incident near Emporia last month. Jacob Culver, age 39 of Great Falls, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault as part of a hearing this week. Other counts, including speeding, criminal damage, failure to stop at a wreck causing injury or damage and reckless driving, were all dismissed.
Man, 21, sentenced in teen boy’s 2019 shooting death at McAdams Park in east Wichita
Marion Wheaton, a 15-year-old Wichita West High School sophomore, died after he was shot in the chest on Nov. 6, 2019.
Chase ends with two injured in west Wichita
It happened around 1:30 a.m. According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started near Kellogg and Maize and ended up crashing a short time later.
KWCH.com
Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
KWCH.com
1 critical, damaged power lines after crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash at West 11th Street near Tyler in west Wichita. The crash closed 11th Street between Waddington and Roland. Wichita police says no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash. Evergy was on the scene working...
kfdi.com
Wellington man injured in Sumner County chase
A Wellington man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a chase in Sumner County on Friday afternoon. Deputies were chasing a pickup around 2:30 Friday afternoon and the pickup hit a deputy’s vehicle, causing it to hit a semi truck on Interstate 135. The 31-year-old driver...
Two people hurt after vehicle chase in west Wichita
Two people are hurt after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in west Wichita early Sunday morning, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
kfdi.com
Arrest made after threat to Wichita school
Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Comments / 3