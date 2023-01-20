A 30-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a confrontation with police officers at a home in Wellington. Two officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of East 7th around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. A woman told the officers her boyfriend was inside, tearing the house up. The officers went inside and they saw a man coming out of a bedroom with a large knife. They ordered him to drop the knife, but he started moving toward them. One officer fired several times and struck the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Harley Bagby of Wellington.

