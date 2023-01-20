ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | The carbon capture pipeline needs to go through

In December 2022, three companies — Summit Carbon solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, and Wolf Carbon Solutions — proposed a $4.5 billion pipeline. This project will stretch three pipelines across Iowa with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions from Golden Grain Energy through carbon-capture. The proposal entails pressurizing...
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when

LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners who live within a half-mile of agricultural operation, and […] The post Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?

If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
LINCOLN, NE
KCRG.com

Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
IOWA STATE
North Platte Post

Gov. Pillen: Cut taxes, invest in our kids

LINCOLN, Neb.-Our current tax system fails Nebraskans and needs reform now. For too long, our tax code has not been competitive. We rank 29th in the country for personal income tax rate and 32nd for business income tax rate. And as all Nebraskans know, we have some of the highest property taxes in the country. From the Missouri River to Harrison, Nebraskans are demanding that their leaders have the courage to cut taxes.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCCI.com

MercyOne says financial trouble will lead to job cuts

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne is warning its workers that job cutbacks are on the way. It's losing money and it appears the medical system will be cutting jobs, mostly in its management area. The company says the job cuts will not affect clinical or patient-facing jobs. “As the...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
norfolkneradio.com

Social Security income to no longer be taxed in tax relief bill

LINCOLN - Those who are on Social Security will no longer have their income taxed thanks to new tax bills set to be introduced to Nebraska legislatures. During Wednesday’s press conference, Senator Kathleen Kauth says her legislation would expedite tax relief on Social Security from 60% to 100%, putting us in line with 37 other states.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy