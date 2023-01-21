Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Three Carson City Students Punch Their Way to the Top
A sixth grader from Carson Middle School (CMS) and a pair of Carson High School (CHS) sophomore boxing athletes have punched their way to the top, winning both state (in Las Vegas, Nov. 19, 2022) and regional championships (in Compton, Calif., Jan. 6-8, 2023) and are now gearing up to compete at the national level at the Silver Gloves National Finals, hosted in Independence, Mo. Feb. 9-11, 2023.
Fox5 KVVU
BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000. In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five...
2news.com
Celebration of Love planned for Anna Marie Scott, Investigation into death still ongoing
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a "Celebration of Love" for Anna Marie Scott as the 1-year anniversary of her death nears. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
nnbw.com
Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move
Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
KOLO TV Reno
Tesla announces new Sparks factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
$25,000 reward for information leading to arrest of horse shootings
The BLM is now offering $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in the shooting of wild horses in eastern Nevada.
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada
Tesla intends to invest $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing in Sparks, expanding the company’s presence and the clean energy industry in Nevada, the White House said Tuesday. The post Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 24, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Three new members will be joining the Library Board of Trustees 10 a.m. today. Bob Conner, Theresa Degraffendried and Kimberly Estee were appointed to three open seats on the board, joining Trustees Bonnie Rogers and Starla Doughty. The board meets at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why did damaged carports take so long to remove?
Reno, NEV — Viewer Kory Rubio wrote in asking why it took so long to remove several damaged carports from her apartment complex in northwest Reno after some of recent heavy snowfall. There were about four carports that collapsed from the weight of the snow. Kory says she waited...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
KOLO TV Reno
Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season...
Sierra Sun
History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future
Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
KOLO TV Reno
Emergency protocols for Nevada Football and WCSD Athletics
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse on a football field has highlighted the importance of athletic physicians and trainers. Those with the Wolf Pack and the school district shared plans they have in place in the case of an emergency. Concussions, broken bones, torn muscles, and knee injuries...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe agencies continue search for workforce housing solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Heading into the new year, affordable/workforce housing on the North Shore is top of mind for many Tahoe agencies and is set to be a topic of conversation among the Washoe County Board of Commissioners this month. The commissioners will hold a special meeting on...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cookie shop rebranded in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A long day on the slopes deserves to be rewarded, and there’s really nothing better than a steamy cup of hot cocoa accompanied by a gooey chocolate chip cookie. Great American Cookies, a nationwide cookie franchise, has taken over what was previously the...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
Subpoena granted in Reno mayor's suit over tracking device
A judge has granted a subpoena sought by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve to force a private investigator to identify who hired his firm to secretly install a tracking device on her vehicle.
2news.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada seek clothing and supplies for St. Vincent's thrift stores
Are you one of the 54% of Americans overwhelmed by too much stuff? If your New Year’s resolution is getting your house, or maybe just a closet, organized, consider donating your pre-loved items to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN). You can help others achieve their goals through contributions...
Comments / 0