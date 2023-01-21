ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
aldailynews.com

After alleged voter fraud, questions about House race

A voter fraud indictment in Perry County this month has some GOP members questioning the possible impact on a close Alabama House race that hinged on one precinct in the Black Belt county. Fred Kelley, Republican candidate last year for House District 68, would like to know if the alleged...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Community Remembers Stephanie Stone

Those who know and love Stephanie Stone are devastated by the murder that took her life. Now they want everyone in the community to know just how much her presence will be missed. Stone was shot at her Midtown home in what police are calling a robbery that went wrong....
MONTGOMERY, AL
luvernejournal.com

Crenshaw County residents assist law enforcement in locating missing person

The Crenshaw County community pulled together Monday evening to assist Crenshaw and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices in locating Robert Brandon Wallace, 34, of Highland Home, who was reported missing on Monday and counted safe Tuesday morning. “I talked to Wallace,” said Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Stewart. “We had...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

New Marengo Co. Sheriff Shares Top Priorities for MCSO

There’s a new sheriff in town in Marengo County. Robert Alston, Jr. is now the county’s top law man — after serving six years as the Chief of Police — in Linden. Sheriff Alston says he’s going to build on the work of former Sheriff Ben Bates — and make the Marengo County Sheriff’s Office — a top-notch law enforcement agency.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Change of venue sought in trial over slain Alabama sheriff

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams in 2019 has filed a motion to have his trial moved. According to court records, the motion, which was filed Sunday, is seeking to have William Chase Johnson’s trial moved due to extensive media coverage of the crime.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

FEMA: 200+ approved so far in Dallas County for disaster relief

Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 5 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
greensborowatchman.com

Jacqueline Lee Bonds

Jacqueline Lee Bonds, 64 of Greensboro, AL went to her eternal home on January 15, 2023. She was born on June 26, 1958 in Naples, Italy to Jack Bonds and Eloise Bonds. She was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother of Greensboro; her brother Brandon Scott Bonds (Tina) of Greensboro; her nieces: Brandi Bonds, Brugge Bonds (Eric) of Homewood, AL, Tori Bonds of Greensboro, and Devin Bonds Junkin (Josh) of Tuscaloosa, AL; her great-nephews: Ford Brugge and James Junkin’ and her great-niece, Maddy Scott Junkin.
GREENSBORO, AL
WSFA

Damage assessments ongoing in Selma’s historic district

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12 significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society. Linda Derry can’t help but feel overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage at Heritage Village in Selma. “Heritage...
SELMA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine

A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvasfm.org

MPS Superintendent appointed to Governor's Commission on Teaching and Learning

Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown has been appointed to the Governor’s Commission on Teaching and Learning. The commission is part of the four education-based executive orders signed by Governor Kay Ivey Wednesday. The commission will examine methods to enhance elementary and secondary education in Alabama. Melanie began...
MONTGOMERY, AL
greensborowatchman.com

Lucy Pearson McDuff

Lucy Diane Pearson Mc- Duff, 68 of Eutaw, AL went to her eternal home on January 12, 2023. She was born on January 6, 1955 in Alabama to Cecil Pearson and Loretta Lunsford Pearson. She was a Medical Billing Coordinator for Greene County Hospital. She was preceded in death by...
EUTAW, AL
Alabama Now

Selma Jubilee to go on despite tornado damage, organizers say

The annual Selma celebration that commemorates the fight for voting rights will go forward in March despite the tornado damage to the city, organizers said. “The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is needed every year. But in light of the massive devastation in Selma, it is needed now more than ever,” Faya Rose Toure, a founder of the annual celebration, said in a news release.
SELMA, AL
alreporter.com

DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Greenville native Annsley Wallace awarded over $2.5 million in scholarships

Anyone who has been to The Heart of the Home Antiques in Fort Deposit already may be familiar with Annsley Wallace. The Hooper Academy senior is hard to miss; with her helpful spirit, bright smile, and can-do attitude, attributes she implemented to earn 43 college scholarships totaling $2,591,862. Jennifer Adams,...
GREENVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Signs of Progress Beginning to Show in Selma Recovery

People in Selma are beginning to see — the start of some progress — as the process of cleaning up after the recent tornado continues. As city streets reopen to thru-traffic — the full extent of the devastation caused by the tornado — is becoming more apparent.
SELMA, AL
Greenville Advocate

United Methodist congregations, ministers navigate denominational conflict

United Methodist congregations and ministers face difficult and painful decisions concerning whether to remain aligned with or disassociate from the second-largest denomination in the U.S. The conflict, which began almost upon the church’s inception in 1968, centers around the denomination’s position regarding the sanctity of marriage and the qualifications of...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
beckersasc.com

Alabama medical office building to relocate following tornado

Family medicine physician Ernest Okeke, MD, will reopen his practice on Jan. 25 at a new location after his Selema, Ala., medical office building was destroyed by a Jan. 12 tornado, according to a Jan. 22 report from the Selma Sun. Dr. Okeke, the office building manager, a nurse and...
SELMA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy