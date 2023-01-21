Read full article on original website
aldailynews.com
After alleged voter fraud, questions about House race
A voter fraud indictment in Perry County this month has some GOP members questioning the possible impact on a close Alabama House race that hinged on one precinct in the Black Belt county. Fred Kelley, Republican candidate last year for House District 68, would like to know if the alleged...
alabamanews.net
Community Remembers Stephanie Stone
Those who know and love Stephanie Stone are devastated by the murder that took her life. Now they want everyone in the community to know just how much her presence will be missed. Stone was shot at her Midtown home in what police are calling a robbery that went wrong....
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County residents assist law enforcement in locating missing person
The Crenshaw County community pulled together Monday evening to assist Crenshaw and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices in locating Robert Brandon Wallace, 34, of Highland Home, who was reported missing on Monday and counted safe Tuesday morning. “I talked to Wallace,” said Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Stewart. “We had...
alabamanews.net
New Marengo Co. Sheriff Shares Top Priorities for MCSO
There’s a new sheriff in town in Marengo County. Robert Alston, Jr. is now the county’s top law man — after serving six years as the Chief of Police — in Linden. Sheriff Alston says he’s going to build on the work of former Sheriff Ben Bates — and make the Marengo County Sheriff’s Office — a top-notch law enforcement agency.
WSFA
Change of venue sought in trial over slain Alabama sheriff
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams in 2019 has filed a motion to have his trial moved. According to court records, the motion, which was filed Sunday, is seeking to have William Chase Johnson’s trial moved due to extensive media coverage of the crime.
WSFA
FEMA: 200+ approved so far in Dallas County for disaster relief
Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 5 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
greensborowatchman.com
Jacqueline Lee Bonds
Jacqueline Lee Bonds, 64 of Greensboro, AL went to her eternal home on January 15, 2023. She was born on June 26, 1958 in Naples, Italy to Jack Bonds and Eloise Bonds. She was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother of Greensboro; her brother Brandon Scott Bonds (Tina) of Greensboro; her nieces: Brandi Bonds, Brugge Bonds (Eric) of Homewood, AL, Tori Bonds of Greensboro, and Devin Bonds Junkin (Josh) of Tuscaloosa, AL; her great-nephews: Ford Brugge and James Junkin’ and her great-niece, Maddy Scott Junkin.
WSFA
Damage assessments ongoing in Selma’s historic district
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12 significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society. Linda Derry can’t help but feel overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage at Heritage Village in Selma. “Heritage...
Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine
A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Tuscaloosa bar owners concerned about safety following fatal shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some bar owners of the strip near the University of Alabama campus are concerned after gunfire erupted recently and as a result a 23-year-old woman who shot and killed. World of Beer General Manager Will Turner says more should be done on the Strip to make sure everyone stays safe. […]
wvasfm.org
MPS Superintendent appointed to Governor's Commission on Teaching and Learning
Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown has been appointed to the Governor’s Commission on Teaching and Learning. The commission is part of the four education-based executive orders signed by Governor Kay Ivey Wednesday. The commission will examine methods to enhance elementary and secondary education in Alabama. Melanie began...
greensborowatchman.com
Lucy Pearson McDuff
Lucy Diane Pearson Mc- Duff, 68 of Eutaw, AL went to her eternal home on January 12, 2023. She was born on January 6, 1955 in Alabama to Cecil Pearson and Loretta Lunsford Pearson. She was a Medical Billing Coordinator for Greene County Hospital. She was preceded in death by...
Selma Jubilee to go on despite tornado damage, organizers say
The annual Selma celebration that commemorates the fight for voting rights will go forward in March despite the tornado damage to the city, organizers said. “The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is needed every year. But in light of the massive devastation in Selma, it is needed now more than ever,” Faya Rose Toure, a founder of the annual celebration, said in a news release.
alreporter.com
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
Greenville Advocate
Greenville native Annsley Wallace awarded over $2.5 million in scholarships
Anyone who has been to The Heart of the Home Antiques in Fort Deposit already may be familiar with Annsley Wallace. The Hooper Academy senior is hard to miss; with her helpful spirit, bright smile, and can-do attitude, attributes she implemented to earn 43 college scholarships totaling $2,591,862. Jennifer Adams,...
selmasun.com
Two Dallas County residents among the first class at Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy
The Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy has its first three students, two of whom are from Dallas County. Avery Smith of Selma, who graduated from Meadowview Christian School, said she wanted something new and interesting to do, so she decided to learn how to be an air traffic controller. Selma...
alabamanews.net
Signs of Progress Beginning to Show in Selma Recovery
People in Selma are beginning to see — the start of some progress — as the process of cleaning up after the recent tornado continues. As city streets reopen to thru-traffic — the full extent of the devastation caused by the tornado — is becoming more apparent.
Greenville Advocate
United Methodist congregations, ministers navigate denominational conflict
United Methodist congregations and ministers face difficult and painful decisions concerning whether to remain aligned with or disassociate from the second-largest denomination in the U.S. The conflict, which began almost upon the church’s inception in 1968, centers around the denomination’s position regarding the sanctity of marriage and the qualifications of...
beckersasc.com
Alabama medical office building to relocate following tornado
Family medicine physician Ernest Okeke, MD, will reopen his practice on Jan. 25 at a new location after his Selema, Ala., medical office building was destroyed by a Jan. 12 tornado, according to a Jan. 22 report from the Selma Sun. Dr. Okeke, the office building manager, a nurse and...
