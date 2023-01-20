Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
You Could've Become a Millionaire With Just $1,000 Invested in This Warren Buffett Stock
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was founded in 1976, and in just four short years it went from a humble start-up with a dream of producing personal computers to a publicly listed company. Today, it's the most valuable listed company in America, with a market capitalization of $2 trillion. It even has...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
Futurism
Elon Musk Ditched Tesla Stock Right Before Bad News Dropped
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold almost $3.6 billion of his shares in the EV maker in December — just before the company revealed disappointing fourth-quarter results to investors, The Wall Street Journal reports. It has to make you wonder: did Musk know the company's stock price was about to...
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
NASDAQ
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Tesla investor and former 'fanboy' questions whether Elon Musk is purposely tanking the carmaker's stock
Earlier this year, Elon Musk became the first person to ever lose $200 billion in net worth. His fortune dropped in large part due to Tesla's stock.
Why Roku Shares Are Moving After Netflix's Earnings Report
Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $51.68 Friday morning. Shares of streaming companies are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX, which gained after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. What Happened?. Netflix shares are leading the streaming sector higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales...
Cramer's E-Commerce Recommendations Include 6 Stocks, But Why Didn't Amazon Make The Cut?
E-commerce companies experienced a slowdown in their businesses in 2022 following the pandemic boost they received in the previous two years. The poor fundamental performance impacted their stock prices. Some e-commerce stocks are still investment-worthy, according to CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer. “There are still e-commerce plays that I’m...
NASDAQ
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
NASDAQ
Interesting BGS Put And Call Options For March 17th
Investors in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BGS options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
HOLX vs. EW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Medical - Instruments stocks are likely familiar with Hologic (HOLX) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
NASDAQ
AXSM April 21st Options Begin Trading
Investors in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw new options begin trading today, for the April 21st expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 88 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AXSM options chain for the new April 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Deckers (DECK) Stock Seems a Promising Bet Now
Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stock has been doing well on bourses, thanks to its efforts related to product innovations, store expansion and enhancement of e-commerce capabilities. DECK’s focus on expanding its brand assortments, bringing a more innovative line of products and optimizing omnichannel distribution bode well. Buoyed by the...
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Stock?
If you were hoping for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock to fall after offering up weak guidance for the coming first quarter, you were likely disappointed when the stock of the leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips instead took off. It now trades about 10% higher than it did before its report.
NASDAQ
First Week of September 15th Options Trading For PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Investors in PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW) saw new options begin trading this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 235 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the PACW options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: VERB, IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 5% higher this afternoon. In company news, Verb Technology (VERB) gained over 82% on Monday after the software-as-a-service company said it was exploring potential actions to address suspicious and possibly illegal trading of its stock, including "naked" short-sales, spoofing, and other activities to artificially lower its share price.
NASDAQ
Walgreens Boots (WBA) Benefits From Innovation Amid Margin Woe
Walgreens Boots’ WBA various strategic partnerships are expected to benefit the business over the long run. Yet, persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market offer tough challenges for the company. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Walgreens Boots exited first-quarter fiscal 2023, with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The...
NASDAQ
MeridianLink (MLNK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of MeridianLink Inc (Symbol: MLNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.57, changing hands as high as $16.66 per share. MeridianLink Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Power Corp of Canada Updates Holdings in Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU)
Fintel reports that Power Corp of Canada has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,937,730 shares of Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU). This represents 3.9% of the company. In the last filing dated January 31, 2020 they reported owning 8.90% of the company, indicating no...
NASDAQ
Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (Symbol: ESTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.65, changing hands as high as $14.84 per share. Earthstone Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
