NeuroVoices: Darin Okuda, MD, FAAN, FANA, on Early Detection of RIS and Significance of ARISE Study Findings
The director of Neuroinnovation and Multiple Sclerosis & Neuroimmunology Imaging Program at UT Southwestern Medical Center provided insight on the promising future of treating radiologically isolated syndrome at its earliest stages. Darin Okuda, MD, FAAN, FANA. Since the 1980s, preclinical multiple sclerosis (MS) was identified as brain MRI findings consistent...
Inspiration Behind Using Algorithms to Predict Stroke Risk: Michael Pencina, PhD
The vice dean for data science at Duke University School of Medicine talked about the main findings from his latest published study on stroke risk algorithms. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “The study was motivated by the need to do better in prevention of stroke. We know...
Identifying Optimal Candidates for Early Intervention of Dimethyl Fumarate: Darin Okuda, MD, FAAN, FANA
The director of Neuroinnovation and Multiple Sclerosis & Neuroimmunology Imaging Program at UT Southwestern Medical Center discussed the presentation of radiologically isolated syndrome and identifying candidates for treatment. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. "We don’t know how a person would have been in life had changes been...
Parkinson Disease Agent KM-819 Demonstrates Safe Profile in Phase 2 Study
KM-819, a potent inhibitor of FAF1, a key regulatory protein in cell death pathways, is currently being assessed in a 2-part trial, with results expected to help guide a future 24-month study. According to a recent announcement, Part 1A, the initial stage of a phase 2 study (NCT05670782) assessing FAScinate...
Assessing Stroke Risk With Algorithms and Modeling Health Discrimination
Michael Pencina, PhD, vice dean for data science at Duke University School of Medicine spoke about assessing the differences in stroke risk with Americans using algorithms. Michael Pencina, PhD, corresponding author of a recently published study, and colleagues evaluated several algorithms along with two methods of assessment with artificial intelligence to predict a patient’s risk of stroke in the next 10 years. Published in the Journal of American Medical Association findings showed that all algorithms were worse at stratifying stroke risk for Black individuals than to White individuals, regardless of gender.1.
