Michael Pencina, PhD, vice dean for data science at Duke University School of Medicine spoke about assessing the differences in stroke risk with Americans using algorithms. Michael Pencina, PhD, corresponding author of a recently published study, and colleagues evaluated several algorithms along with two methods of assessment with artificial intelligence to predict a patient’s risk of stroke in the next 10 years. Published in the Journal of American Medical Association findings showed that all algorithms were worse at stratifying stroke risk for Black individuals than to White individuals, regardless of gender.1.

1 DAY AGO