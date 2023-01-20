Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Jan. Freya Study Club
Freya Study Club members gathered at the Kansas Oil Museum on Friday, January 20, 2023, to enjoy dessert and an entertaining talk by Warren Martin. Hostesses were Paula Pepperd, Cherrie Kehler, and Deb Wheeler. Tables were decorated with yellow tablecloths and sunflowers to celebrate Kansas Day coming up at the end of the month. Delicious fruit pies were served along with coffee and ice water.
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
kmuw.org
Permits for duplexes in Wichita nearly doubled in 2022. It hasn’t come without concern.
The rising number of duplex developments in Wichita is bringing with it a tension between some neighborhoods and the demand for more affordable housing. The number of building permits issued in Wichita for two-family residential homes nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022, from 410 to 750. Stan Longhofer, director of...
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
wichitabyeb.com
Crumbl Cookies is headed to NewMarket Square
It did not take long for someone to take over the former Freezing Moo space in NewMarket Square at 2755 N. Maize Road. The shopping center in northwest Wichita confirmed that Crumbl Cookies is on the way. This would be the stores third location in the Wichita area following their...
2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita By E.B.’s Top 500,000 Vietnamese restaurants: An Pho
If you drive outside of Wichita, there aren’t too many places to grab a bowl of pho. Did you know, though, there’s a Vietnamese restaurant located inside the Kansas Star Casino called An Pho? It’s strategically located right by the baccarat tables and open until midnight on the weekdays and 1 a.m. on the weekend.
wichitabyeb.com
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken Revisited
We were feeling fried chicken one evening. I could have gone with one of our staples, but I wanted to introduce the family to a place they haven’t tried before. It’s been years since I last stopped by, so this was a good time for me to revisit a place while showing others something new to them. And with that, I dropped by Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken.
Best state to drive in? Kansas ranks in the top 10, but Wichita is another story
A survey recently gave the Sunflower State high marks for best states to drive, but an analysis of cities released last year put Wichita at 34th for worst drivers.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Community Gift Giving
The Captain Edgar Dale American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 in El Dorado recently showed their dedication to the local community by delivering Christmas gifts to Veteran residents at three nursing homes in the area. The three homes were LakePoint El Dorado, El Dorado Care and Rehabilitation and Homestead of El Dorado.
WIBW
Newton man fined $50K after alleged illegal dumping in Kansas streams
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Newton man has been fined $50,000 after he allegedly illegally dumped debris into two Kansas streams. The Environmental Protection Agency says a landowner in Newton, Stan Jost, will pay $50,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that he violated the federal Clean Water Act. According...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong system skirts by Tuesday into Wednesday
Temperatures try to moderate some Monday, but do not have much luck of succeeding the rest of the workweek. Our next storm system is positioned over the four corners region out west. This will take a more southerly track with the greater impacts over Oklahoma and Texas by midweek. We...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Cat Classic starts on Thursday at El Dorado High
The 30th annual Lady Cat Classic kicks off on Thursday with host El Dorado coming off a big win over rival Augusta this past week. Seven of the eight teams participated in last year’s tournament that saw Goddard beat Mill Valley in the championship game, 41-31. Emeree Zars of Mill Valley was picked as the tournament’s MVP. Goddard’s Maycee James was the tournament’s top player.
KAKE TV
Sheriff: Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle in backseat of pickup truck
GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge. The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 80th Street, north-northeast of Geuda Springs. The sheriff's office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup and he had hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat.
KAKE TV
South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
Updated: Wichita, surrounding areas expected to see snow Tuesday. Here’s when, how much
The greatest amount of snowfall is expected in the Flint Hills in Butler and Greenwood counties, forecasters say.
KVOE
Salvation Army Thrift Store asking residents to donate during business hours as theft investigations continue
The Salvation Army of Emporia says it is investigating several thefts at its thrift store, and local leadership is asking residents to change their donation habits for the foreseeable future. The Salvation Army hasn’t specified the time period involved, but it has posted several photos of alleged thefts on the...
KAKE TV
Crews respond to Saturday morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Terry Gresham of the Wichita Fire Department says a call came in just after 2 a.m. of a house fire at 2351 N Roosevelt. When crews arrived they could see flames coming from the garage, who's roof caved in during the fire.
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
Wichita in Stage 1 of drought response plan; how do the City’s water sources look?
With a continued drought in much of Kansas, the City of Wichita is now in Stage 1 of its drought response plan.
