Butler County, KS

butlercountytimesgazette.com

Jan. Freya Study Club

Freya Study Club members gathered at the Kansas Oil Museum on Friday, January 20, 2023, to enjoy dessert and an entertaining talk by Warren Martin. Hostesses were Paula Pepperd, Cherrie Kehler, and Deb Wheeler. Tables were decorated with yellow tablecloths and sunflowers to celebrate Kansas Day coming up at the end of the month. Delicious fruit pies were served along with coffee and ice water.
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Crumbl Cookies is headed to NewMarket Square

It did not take long for someone to take over the former Freezing Moo space in NewMarket Square at 2755 N. Maize Road. The shopping center in northwest Wichita confirmed that Crumbl Cookies is on the way. This would be the stores third location in the Wichita area following their...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita By E.B.’s Top 500,000 Vietnamese restaurants: An Pho

If you drive outside of Wichita, there aren’t too many places to grab a bowl of pho. Did you know, though, there’s a Vietnamese restaurant located inside the Kansas Star Casino called An Pho? It’s strategically located right by the baccarat tables and open until midnight on the weekdays and 1 a.m. on the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken Revisited

We were feeling fried chicken one evening. I could have gone with one of our staples, but I wanted to introduce the family to a place they haven’t tried before. It’s been years since I last stopped by, so this was a good time for me to revisit a place while showing others something new to them. And with that, I dropped by Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Community Gift Giving

The Captain Edgar Dale American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 in El Dorado recently showed their dedication to the local community by delivering Christmas gifts to Veteran residents at three nursing homes in the area. The three homes were LakePoint El Dorado, El Dorado Care and Rehabilitation and Homestead of El Dorado.
EL DORADO, KS
WIBW

Newton man fined $50K after alleged illegal dumping in Kansas streams

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Newton man has been fined $50,000 after he allegedly illegally dumped debris into two Kansas streams. The Environmental Protection Agency says a landowner in Newton, Stan Jost, will pay $50,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that he violated the federal Clean Water Act. According...
NEWTON, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Lady Cat Classic starts on Thursday at El Dorado High

The 30th annual Lady Cat Classic kicks off on Thursday with host El Dorado coming off a big win over rival Augusta this past week. Seven of the eight teams participated in last year’s tournament that saw Goddard beat Mill Valley in the championship game, 41-31. Emeree Zars of Mill Valley was picked as the tournament’s MVP. Goddard’s Maycee James was the tournament’s top player.
EL DORADO, KS
KAKE TV

Sheriff: Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle in backseat of pickup truck

GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge. The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 80th Street, north-northeast of Geuda Springs. The sheriff's office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup and he had hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat.
GEUDA SPRINGS, KS
KAKE TV

South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crews respond to Saturday morning house fire in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Terry Gresham of the Wichita Fire Department says a call came in just after 2 a.m. of a house fire at 2351 N Roosevelt. When crews arrived they could see flames coming from the garage, who's roof caved in during the fire.
WICHITA, KS
kggfradio.com

Snow Today for Parts of KS

Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
WICHITA, KS

