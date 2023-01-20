Read full article on original website
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Community Gift Giving
The Captain Edgar Dale American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 in El Dorado recently showed their dedication to the local community by delivering Christmas gifts to Veteran residents at three nursing homes in the area. The three homes were LakePoint El Dorado, El Dorado Care and Rehabilitation and Homestead of El Dorado.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Jan. Freya Study Club
Freya Study Club members gathered at the Kansas Oil Museum on Friday, January 20, 2023, to enjoy dessert and an entertaining talk by Warren Martin. Hostesses were Paula Pepperd, Cherrie Kehler, and Deb Wheeler. Tables were decorated with yellow tablecloths and sunflowers to celebrate Kansas Day coming up at the end of the month. Delicious fruit pies were served along with coffee and ice water.
CDC puts 12 Kansas counties at medium COVID-19 community level, 1 at high this week
Sedgwick County remains at low. Here’s the latest on new cases and more.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Construction on Augusta, Kansas Place of Worship Exceeds Safety Workplace Standards
Jeremy Patrick, owner of a small construction business in Newton, Kansas, is joining other unpaid volunteers from across the state to remodel the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Augusta, Kansas. “And safety is always a priority,” he said. “Secular companies say ‘safety first,’ but they don’t really identify...
KWCH.com
Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
Best state to drive in? Kansas ranks in the top 10, but Wichita is another story
A survey recently gave the Sunflower State high marks for best states to drive, but an analysis of cities released last year put Wichita at 34th for worst drivers.
thesunflower.com
The Story Behind the Building: Corbin
Recognized as Wichita State’s most internationally recognized building, Corbin Education Center has a detailed history, both within Wichita and out. The hub for applied studies majors, located on the north side of the WSU campus, was designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright has designed two locations in...
Wichita police employee on paid leave for possible mishandling of sensitive document
The investigation has been turned over to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
Who could run for mayor in Wichita this year? Here are six potential candidates
Current and former Wichita City Council members and a community organizer are among those who could challenge Brandon Whipple.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
kmuw.org
Permits for duplexes in Wichita nearly doubled in 2022. It hasn’t come without concern.
The rising number of duplex developments in Wichita is bringing with it a tension between some neighborhoods and the demand for more affordable housing. The number of building permits issued in Wichita for two-family residential homes nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022, from 410 to 750. Stan Longhofer, director of...
Teen girl shot in southeast Wichita early Sunday
A teen girl was shot in southeast Wichita overnight.
WIBW
Newton man fined $50K after alleged illegal dumping in Kansas streams
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Newton man has been fined $50,000 after he allegedly illegally dumped debris into two Kansas streams. The Environmental Protection Agency says a landowner in Newton, Stan Jost, will pay $50,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that he violated the federal Clean Water Act. According...
Homeless trash could take weeks to be picked up, WPD says
According to WPD Policy 503, 72-hours-notice to vacate must be given to those in violation of the city's no camping ordinance. After 72 hours have passed, the city can then start the clean-up process of picking up trash at homeless/abandoned camp sites.
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
kfdi.com
Arrest made after threat to Wichita school
Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
KAKE TV
'I want to protect others': Disabled Wichita woman raped by bus driver speaks out, gets him convicted
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I kept having nightmares," said Stephanie Grow. Nearly five years ago, Stephanie was living in one of the worst situations imaginable, and no one knew. "I was feeling kind of confused, and scared. And don't know what to do," she said. Stephanie started going to Alpha...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita By E.B.’s Top 500,000 Vietnamese restaurants: An Pho
If you drive outside of Wichita, there aren’t too many places to grab a bowl of pho. Did you know, though, there’s a Vietnamese restaurant located inside the Kansas Star Casino called An Pho? It’s strategically located right by the baccarat tables and open until midnight on the weekdays and 1 a.m. on the weekend.
Man caught by border patrol found guilty in Kan. hotel killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A murder suspect captured by the U.S. Border Patrol and extradited to Kansas. On Jan. 9, a jury found 32-year-0ld Patricio Gomez guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man at a Wichita hotel in 2021, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
What would happen if a space rock crashed into Wichita? Find out with this simulator
What would you do out of boredom? How about crushing St. Louis or a town of your choice with a giant meter and learning about the results?
Comments / 0