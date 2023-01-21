Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donald Trump Claims Golf Victory, Raises Cheating Suspicions after Skipping First RoundAsh JurbergPalm Beach, FL
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
Isla & Co. brings Australian themed dining to West Palm BeachBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Toddler Is Found ‘Wandering Alone’ at Park After Parents Forget Her. They Realized the Next MorningWestland DailyPalm Beach, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $3.2 Million, This Newly Renovated Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is Perfect for Relaxing with Lush Landscaping
11795 Littlestone Court Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 11795 Littlestone Court, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is a stunning renovated one story house with golf views overlooking the PGA National Golf Course, filled with sunlight rooms, stylish welcoming spaces offering areas for intimate or grand-scale gatherings. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11795 Littlestone Court, please contact Linda Bright (Phone: 561-629-4995) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach church hosting egg giveaway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Egg prices jumped 60% last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. That’s among the largest percentage increase of any U.S. good or service. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Payne Chapel AME Church in West Palm Beach is going to...
tamaractalk.com
Free Concerts and Movies Return to Tamarac this Spring
Get your blankets and lawn chairs ready: Movies in the Park and Groove on the Grass are coming back this spring. The city brings back the free concerts on the lawn of the Tamarac Sports Complex for three Friday shows on March 3, April 21, and May 5, with artists to be announced later. The concerts feature live music from local bands and plenty of on-site food trucks to make the night a dinner and a show.
Always wanted to try Australian food? Check out new Isla & Co. in West Palm Beach
Dishes from “down under” have made their way into South Florida. Isla & Co. (pronounced “eye-la”) had a soft opening on Dec. 16 and a grand opening on Jan. 12 in West Palm Beach’s growing Warehouse District, next door to Grandview Public Market. On the menu at the all-day cafe are brunch and dinner dishes from Australia, where co-owners Barry Dry and and Tom Rowse have roots. Now based in New ...
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Sea Watch and 15th Street Fisheries
I decided to combine these two restaurants that we enjoyed into one spread, even though one occurred during our ride on the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, and the other happened later in the day. I chose blues and greens for the background based on the colors in the fish that is part of the title block on the right-hand page. The borders were created using a jagged edge tearing tool.
These $2 Million West Palm Beach Condos Have Their Own Private Marina and a 5-Star Spa
As Miami’s skyline continues to grow, Palm Beach—located over an hour north of the Magic City—is quietly following suit. As major companies such as Goldman Sachs and Blackstone move into the area, several luxury residential complexes and towers are sprouting up in response, driven by an influx of people, predominantly New Yorkers, flooding the upscale enclave. While it’s always been a key locale for luxury properties, Palm Beach County is becoming one of the top real-estate destinations in South Florida, with demand for condo living hitting an all-time high. Savanna, a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm, is addressing...
west-palm-beach-news.com
DalMoros Contemporary Pasta To Go Publicizes Latest Florida Places Coming Quickly To West Palm Seaside And Delray Seaside
The Popular, Fast Casual, Fresh Pasta and Homemade Sauce Restaurant – Originating in Venice, Italy and Opening First US Franchises in Greater Tampa – Kicks Off South Florida Expansion. Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go...
Runway 84 opens today: Owners dish in Q&A about the renovated Fort Lauderdale restaurant | VIDEO & PHOTOS
Now known simply as Runway 84, the storied Fort Lauderdale hotspot is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a major makeover to the tune of $4 million dollars. Diners returning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, will see a reborn restaurant, the result of an 8-month renovation, inside and out. Look for sumptuous “gangster booth” banquettes with sound systems embedded underneath, expanded patio service, a ...
nomadlawyer.org
11 Best Hotels in West Palm Beach: Find the Perfect Accommodation for Your Stay
With pristine beaches, pleasant weather, impressive museums, and a vibrant arts and culinary scene, West Palm Beach offers a fun vacation. Best Hotels in West Palm Beach: Planning a holiday to this beautiful coastal haven? Elevate your experience by choosing the best hotel in this picturesque city. To help you...
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84
Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star opens luxe real estate brokerage firm in Palm Beach County
Real Housewives star and California power-Realtor Mauricio Umansky launched a franchise of his luxury brokerage firm in Palm Beach Gardens this week with an eye on the area’s most opulent homes and well-heeled denizens. Umansky, who is often featured on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" with his wife Kyle Richards and has...
QSR magazine
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Expands in South Florida
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is expanding in South Florida with new locations coming soon to West Palm Beach and Delray Beach and joining existing stores in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota. DalMoros will open a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant at 400 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach in early 2023, which will be the largest location with indoor and outdoor seating. Then, DalMoros will open a 400-square-foot to-go restaurant at 439 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach in spring 2023, which will offer delivery and takeout only with some outdoor seating. Italian food lovers will delight in DalMoros signature menu of delicious, made-from-scratch, fresh pastas, and homemade sauces, a variety of tasty toppings and tiramisu—all ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes.
Woman Sues Walgreens Over Palm Beach County Shopping Cart Incident
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman claims she was critically injured in a shopping cart incident at a Palm Beach County Walgreens. She is now suing the Florida-based company. Nancy Fulk, who lives in St. Lucie County, says she was shopping at […]
foodgressing.com
FELICE West Palm Beach Florida Now Open
All-day Tuscan dining destination, FELICE, which is part of the successful SA Hospitality Group that also owns Sant Ambroeus and Casa Lever, unveils its first Florida restaurant, located on the first floor of 360 Rosemary in The Square neighborhood of West Palm Beach. FELICE West Palm Beach will offer guests a taste of century-old recipes made with the finest, artisanal Italian products, which has earned the restaurant a loyal following with its New York locations.
Yankee Candle owner announces plan to close corporate headquarters in Massachusetts
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. — The parent company of Yankee Candle on Tuesday announced plans to close its corporate headquarters in Massachusetts as the company moves forward with cutting 13 percent of its workforce. In addition to closing Yankee Candle’s corporate offices in South Deerfield, Newell Brands said it will...
Funeral, viewing set for Nikkitia Bryant
The funeral and viewing have been set for a woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Fort Pierce park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
wqcs.org
PSL: Two New Resources to Help Residents Track Their Solid Waste Pickup Days
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday January 25, 2023: To help remind residents of their monthly pickup day for bulk waste, the City of Port St. Lucie is distributing a free magnet and encouraging residents to add their waste pickup days to their mobile device calendar. Residents are invited to come...
Efforts Underway To Recall The Mayor Of West Palm Beach
A judge removed Rodney Mayo from the March election ballot, so the former candidate is collecting petitions to recall Mayor James. He claims it's unfair to residents of the largest city in Palm Beach County to have no election.
WSVN-TV
More antisemitic messages found in West Palm Beach; Jewish community speaks out
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Words of hate were found stuffed into plastic bags in West Palm Beach For the second time this month. Michael Hoffman with the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County called this an act of hate. “I am not surprised but continue to be shocked,”...
3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill
Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
