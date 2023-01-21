ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

luxury-houses.net

Asking for $3.2 Million, This Newly Renovated Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is Perfect for Relaxing with Lush Landscaping

11795 Littlestone Court Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 11795 Littlestone Court, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is a stunning renovated one story house with golf views overlooking the PGA National Golf Course, filled with sunlight rooms, stylish welcoming spaces offering areas for intimate or grand-scale gatherings. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11795 Littlestone Court, please contact Linda Bright (Phone: 561-629-4995) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach church hosting egg giveaway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Egg prices jumped 60% last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. That’s among the largest percentage increase of any U.S. good or service. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Payne Chapel AME Church in West Palm Beach is going to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Free Concerts and Movies Return to Tamarac this Spring

Get your blankets and lawn chairs ready: Movies in the Park and Groove on the Grass are coming back this spring. The city brings back the free concerts on the lawn of the Tamarac Sports Complex for three Friday shows on March 3, April 21, and May 5, with artists to be announced later. The concerts feature live music from local bands and plenty of on-site food trucks to make the night a dinner and a show.
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Always wanted to try Australian food? Check out new Isla & Co. in West Palm Beach

Dishes from “down under” have made their way into South Florida. Isla & Co. (pronounced “eye-la”) had a soft opening on Dec. 16 and a grand opening on Jan. 12 in West Palm Beach’s growing Warehouse District, next door to Grandview Public Market. On the menu at the all-day cafe are brunch and dinner dishes from Australia, where co-owners Barry Dry and and Tom Rowse have roots. Now based in New ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Sea Watch and 15th Street Fisheries

I decided to combine these two restaurants that we enjoyed into one spread, even though one occurred during our ride on the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, and the other happened later in the day. I chose blues and greens for the background based on the colors in the fish that is part of the title block on the right-hand page. The borders were created using a jagged edge tearing tool.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

These $2 Million West Palm Beach Condos Have Their Own Private Marina and a 5-Star Spa

As Miami’s skyline continues to grow, Palm Beach—located over an hour north of the Magic City—is quietly following suit. As major companies such as Goldman Sachs and Blackstone move into the area, several luxury residential complexes and towers are sprouting up in response, driven by an influx of people, predominantly New Yorkers, flooding the upscale enclave. While it’s always been a key locale for luxury properties, Palm Beach County is becoming one of the top real-estate destinations in South Florida, with demand for condo living hitting an all-time high. Savanna, a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm, is addressing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Runway 84 opens today: Owners dish in Q&A about the renovated Fort Lauderdale restaurant | VIDEO & PHOTOS

Now known simply as Runway 84, the storied Fort Lauderdale hotspot is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a major makeover to the tune of $4 million dollars. Diners returning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, will see a reborn restaurant, the result of an 8-month renovation, inside and out. Look for sumptuous “gangster booth” banquettes with sound systems embedded underneath, expanded patio service, a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Best of South Florida

Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84

Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
QSR magazine

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Expands in South Florida

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is expanding in South Florida with new locations coming soon to West Palm Beach and Delray Beach and joining existing stores in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota. DalMoros will open a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant at 400 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach in early 2023, which will be the largest location with indoor and outdoor seating. Then, DalMoros will open a 400-square-foot to-go restaurant at 439 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach in spring 2023, which will offer delivery and takeout only with some outdoor seating. Italian food lovers will delight in DalMoros signature menu of delicious, made-from-scratch, fresh pastas, and homemade sauces, a variety of tasty toppings and tiramisu—all ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
foodgressing.com

FELICE West Palm Beach Florida Now Open

All-day Tuscan dining destination, FELICE, which is part of the successful SA Hospitality Group that also owns Sant Ambroeus and Casa Lever, unveils its first Florida restaurant, located on the first floor of 360 Rosemary in The Square neighborhood of West Palm Beach. FELICE West Palm Beach will offer guests a taste of century-old recipes made with the finest, artisanal Italian products, which has earned the restaurant a loyal following with its New York locations.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill

Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

