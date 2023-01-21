ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

hurstathletics.com

Youker Makes History

Erie, Pa. - Haley Youker continues to solidify herself as one of the top bowlers in Laker history. The graduate student competed in the Northeast Classic this past weekend with the team, doing something no other Mercyhurst bowler has ever done: bowl 300. Youker and the rest of the Lakers...
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Lakers Ready for New Week

Erie, Pa. - After grabbing their fourth consecutive win last night over Gannon, Mercyhurst Men's Basketball looks to keep things rolling along in the new week. The Lakers play a trio of games as they travel to take on UPJ and Clarion before returning home for Seton Hill. 1. Team...
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Women’s Basketball Prepare for Trio of Games

Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Women's Basketball comes off a week where they split a pair of games and now stand at 11-7 on the season. They play three games on the new week with the first two on the road while they round things out on Owen McCormick Court, looking for the clean sweep and moving up the standings.
ERIE, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
WYNCOTE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Women's Bowling Concludes Northeast Classic

Deptford, NJ – After the last day of competition, Mercyhurst Women's Bowling places 12th in the prestigious Northeast Classic tournament. The Lakers came back to the bowling alley for another busy day, as they took on Merrimack College in an early match to begin bracket play. In the first best-of-seven match, the Lakers defeated the Warriors 4-2 and advanced to play Morgan State. The Lakers started slow, as they lost the first game but followed that with a strong performance, eventually winning 4-2.
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

Shinedown, Three Days Grace to play at Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans looking for a little of the good life can head to the Bryce Jordan Center later this year as Shinedown and Three Days Grace are ready to bring the sounds of madness. The multi-platinum band Shinedown will be stopping in State College and performing at the Bryce Jordan Center on […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Wednesday morning will be a tough commute

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
dtbeacon.net

Crumbl Craze Takes on Dallastown

York, PA finally gets a taste of the internet famous cookies. York County can finally taste the craze that they’ve only been able to see on screen. The TikTok famous cookie chain Crumbl recently opened their doors in York County, marking the first location in the area. On Friday,...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

‘Underflip’ inversion complete on Hersheypark’s Wildcat’s Revenge

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wildcat is getting closer on its journey to seek revenge. The World’s Largest Underflip on the replacement for the now-defunct Wildcat has been completed, according to the park. The Underflip is a unique inversion created by coaster designer and manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction....
HERSHEY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

End PA wildlife killing contests

It is hard to imagine anything as callous and unsporting as organized games to kill wildlife in large numbers, solely for cash and prizes. As a growing number of states take responsible steps to crack down on this extreme activity, why does Pennsylvania allow wildlife killing contests to continue?. There...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

