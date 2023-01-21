Read full article on original website
hurstathletics.com
Youker Makes History
Erie, Pa. - Haley Youker continues to solidify herself as one of the top bowlers in Laker history. The graduate student competed in the Northeast Classic this past weekend with the team, doing something no other Mercyhurst bowler has ever done: bowl 300. Youker and the rest of the Lakers...
hurstathletics.com
Lakers Ready for New Week
Erie, Pa. - After grabbing their fourth consecutive win last night over Gannon, Mercyhurst Men's Basketball looks to keep things rolling along in the new week. The Lakers play a trio of games as they travel to take on UPJ and Clarion before returning home for Seton Hill. 1. Team...
hurstathletics.com
Women’s Basketball Prepare for Trio of Games
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Women's Basketball comes off a week where they split a pair of games and now stand at 11-7 on the season. They play three games on the new week with the first two on the road while they round things out on Owen McCormick Court, looking for the clean sweep and moving up the standings.
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
hurstathletics.com
Women's Bowling Concludes Northeast Classic
Deptford, NJ – After the last day of competition, Mercyhurst Women's Bowling places 12th in the prestigious Northeast Classic tournament. The Lakers came back to the bowling alley for another busy day, as they took on Merrimack College in an early match to begin bracket play. In the first best-of-seven match, the Lakers defeated the Warriors 4-2 and advanced to play Morgan State. The Lakers started slow, as they lost the first game but followed that with a strong performance, eventually winning 4-2.
Cumberland Valley LB Bryce Beutler makes his college pick
Bryce Beutler put together a pretty good high school career at Cumberland Valley, and he says he hopes to continue playing well in college. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Beutler told PennLive Sunday that he has committed to play at Millersville. “They have...
Penn State wrestling notebook: Bravo-Young talks possible Lee match ahead of Iowa dual
“I’m all about wrestling the best,” Roman Bravo-Young said.
Another wrestling forfeit over girls calls into question tactics, sportsmanship, diocese rules
When Camp Hill’s wrestling team weighed in for last Wednesday’s home dual against Bishop McDevitt, just one wrestler stepped on the scales for the Lions at 285 pounds. She happened to be a female. Kiara Vilanova-Medina is the only wrestler left for that spot on coach Chad Gallaher’s...
State College freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey adds two more college offers
The offers continue to pile up for State College’s D’Antae Sheffey. The freshman running back said Monday that he added Cincinnati and Kent State to his list. He also claims offers from Pitt, Virginia Tech, Toledo and Syracuse. The 6-foot, 190-pound freshman running back led the Mid-Penn in...
Shinedown, Three Days Grace to play at Bryce Jordan Center
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans looking for a little of the good life can head to the Bryce Jordan Center later this year as Shinedown and Three Days Grace are ready to bring the sounds of madness. The multi-platinum band Shinedown will be stopping in State College and performing at the Bryce Jordan Center on […]
Penn State Wrestling: Nittany Lions trounce Spartans 34-6 in Rec Hall
The No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions demolish Michigan State 34-6 in front of a packed Rec Hall crowd. The Penn State Wrestling Nittany Lions were back at it on Sunday afternoon as they were set to clash with the Michigan State Spartans in the friendly confines of Rec Hall.
State of Penn State: The Quarterbacks
Drew Allar and Beau Pribula form a dynamic pair. But do the Lions need another QB?
Is the start of your school delayed Wednesday? Check here to find out
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
Live updates: Penn State, Centre County school districts closed Wednesday for winter storm
All classes, activities and work at the University Park campus are canceled from 5 a.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday.
Can Happy Valley become a craft beer destination? New brewers on the scene hope so
Over the past several decades, Happy Valley has steadily been growing its brew scene.
Wednesday morning will be a tough commute
Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
dtbeacon.net
Crumbl Craze Takes on Dallastown
York, PA finally gets a taste of the internet famous cookies. York County can finally taste the craze that they’ve only been able to see on screen. The TikTok famous cookie chain Crumbl recently opened their doors in York County, marking the first location in the area. On Friday,...
abc27.com
‘Underflip’ inversion complete on Hersheypark’s Wildcat’s Revenge
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wildcat is getting closer on its journey to seek revenge. The World’s Largest Underflip on the replacement for the now-defunct Wildcat has been completed, according to the park. The Underflip is a unique inversion created by coaster designer and manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction....
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
End PA wildlife killing contests
It is hard to imagine anything as callous and unsporting as organized games to kill wildlife in large numbers, solely for cash and prizes. As a growing number of states take responsible steps to crack down on this extreme activity, why does Pennsylvania allow wildlife killing contests to continue?. There...
