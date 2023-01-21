Deptford, NJ – After the last day of competition, Mercyhurst Women's Bowling places 12th in the prestigious Northeast Classic tournament. The Lakers came back to the bowling alley for another busy day, as they took on Merrimack College in an early match to begin bracket play. In the first best-of-seven match, the Lakers defeated the Warriors 4-2 and advanced to play Morgan State. The Lakers started slow, as they lost the first game but followed that with a strong performance, eventually winning 4-2.

ERIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO