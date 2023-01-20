Japan’s Nikon has announced the successful acquisition of German 3D printer manufacturer SLM Solutions. Toshikazu Umatate, CEO of Nikon, commented: “We are very pleased that our transaction has progressed successfully, and we are looking forward to partnering with SLM. We value SLM’s capabilities in the metal additive manufacturing space, and together we can provide holistic solutions at an accelerated pace to customers in a variety of industries around the world. We look forward to enhancing and growing our digital manufacturing business, which we are confident will lead to a revolution in global mass production.”

1 DAY AGO