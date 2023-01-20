Read full article on original website
Related
3printr.com
CMTC trains printed circuit board manufacturers in AM
California Manufacturing Technology Consulting (CMTC) announced that it is providing 3D printing training to Mini Micro Stencil. The goal is to help the company expand internal 3D printing capacity and increase productivity. Mini Micro Stencil was started in 1994 by Gary Miller and is a veteran-owned, small operation. The company...
3printr.com
Australian medical company Avicena Systems relies on 3D printing from Markforged
Award–winning WA company Avicena was quick to recognise the contribution 3D printing could make to the manufacture and ongoing operation of its ground–breaking Sentinel Biosecurity Platform, an accurate, rapid and scalable molecular diagnostic instrument capable of detecting diverse pathogens, including COVID–19. In the company’s West Perth offices...
3printr.com
Lewis Lab at Harvard develops new method for spiral 3D printing
Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University have developed a rotational multimaterial 3D printing method for creating helical filaments. Using this new approach, the team designed and fabricated artificial muscles and springy lattices for use in soft robotics and structural applications.
3printr.com
Nikon has successfully acquired 3D printer manufacturer SLM Solutions
Japan’s Nikon has announced the successful acquisition of German 3D printer manufacturer SLM Solutions. Toshikazu Umatate, CEO of Nikon, commented: “We are very pleased that our transaction has progressed successfully, and we are looking forward to partnering with SLM. We value SLM’s capabilities in the metal additive manufacturing space, and together we can provide holistic solutions at an accelerated pace to customers in a variety of industries around the world. We look forward to enhancing and growing our digital manufacturing business, which we are confident will lead to a revolution in global mass production.”
Comments / 0