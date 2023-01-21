Auditions are open to children in the Marquette Area Public School District ages 5 to 17. Auditions are Friday, Jan. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette. You can register by emailing mqtsgottalent@gmail.com or find more information on Facebook. The Marquette’s Got Talent show...

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO