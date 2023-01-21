Read full article on original website
Memorial snowshoe walk raising suicide awareness
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WZMQ) – A community snowshoe hiking event will honor the life of a young boy who died by suicide last spring. In memory of Tristan Dieterle, his family and friends are hosting a fun afternoon of snowshoeing. The event will be Sunday, January 29 from 4 p.m....
3 U.P. hockey players nominated for nation’s top collegiate hockey award
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Three Upper Peninsula hockey players have been nominated for the top award in college hockey. AJ Vanderbeck and Andre Ghantous from Northern Michigan University were nominated alongside Blake Pietila of Michigan Tech. Pietila has been nominated for the award the past three seasons. All three...
Insights: Marquette’s Got Talent hosts auditions Jan. 27
Auditions are open to children in the Marquette Area Public School District ages 5 to 17. Auditions are Friday, Jan. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette. You can register by emailing mqtsgottalent@gmail.com or find more information on Facebook. The Marquette’s Got Talent show...
2 in custody following investigation into series of storage unit robberies
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WZMQ) – Two suspects are in custody following a multi-jurisdictional investigation of a series of robberies from storage units around the Upper Peninsula. Officers from the Delta County Sheriff’s Department and the Forsyth Township Police Department conducted a search warrant on a residence located on Crusader...
